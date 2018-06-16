Kim Kardashian Shares New Videos Of Baby Daughter Chicago West On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is showing off her youngest daughter, Chicago, on Instagram. One day after celebrating her oldest daughter North’s fifth birthday in New York City, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted two adorable new videos of Baby Chicago to her social media page.

According to a June 16 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kim Kardashian shared the sweet videos to both her Instagram and Snapchat stories. In the clips, Kim can be seen kissing baby Chicago as her brother, Saint West, sits next to her.

Chicago West is seen with a filter in both of the videos, and can also be seen bobbing her head as music plays in the background. As many fans already know, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed baby Chicago via a surrogate back in January. The couple decided to use a surrogate after doctors told Kim it was too dangerous for her to carry any more children, and she had complications with her first two pregnancies.

It looks like Kim was showing Chicago some love after a full day spent focusing on North and her big birthday bash. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kanye threw North a little party in NYC on Friday. However, the 5-year-old wasn’t thrilled about the bash at first. She was seen throwing a temper tantrum as Kanye West was forced to pick her up and carry her while she was kicking and screaming.

Before the party, Kim Kardashian penned a sweet tribute to her oldest child, revealing that she is her “best friend for life,” and that it might be time that North started being a bit nicer to her little brother, Saint.

Party of 5 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2018 at 7:25am PDT

“My baby girl turns 5 today. Never did I think back then that I would have my best friend for life! I’m so honored to be your mom Northie! You have brought more joy into my world than I ever could have imagined. I can’t believe your so big now! The luckiest girl in the world to be best friends with your cousins and have the most magical parties together! I love you so much birthday girl! P.S. Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!” Kim wrote.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West haven’t posted many photos of little Chicago. However, they have posted a couple of family snapshots and showed off the adorable baby girl on Instagram from time to time.