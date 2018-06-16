Chloe Goodman Rocks Sexy Black Bustier Flaunting Her Assets During London Bar Launch

Chloe Goodman was seen flaunting all of her gorgeous curves for the world to see earlier today!

Chloe Goodman – known best for her roles on Ex On The Beach and Celebrity Big Brother– recently dropped jaws while enjoying a day out in London with her sisters Amelia and Lauryn. Chloe was photographed sporting a skin tight sexy black bustier that hugged her curvy top assets in all the right places.

Goodman’s stylish display as she headed to the launch of Bird of Smithfield’s rooftop bar included a low-cut skin-tight black bustier with patent leather pants and comfortable black tennis shoes. The Celebrity Big Brother star complemented the outfit with a jean jacket. Goodman was careful to leave the jean jacket open, so it didn’t cover any of her busty and gorgeous curves on display thanks to her skin-tight, low-cut attire.

Goodman opted to wear her gorgeous brunette tresses in a relaxed straight style with dramatic smoky eye shadow and nude lips.

Chloe and her sisters Lauryn and Amelia are no strangers to showing off their rocking bodies during a stroll together. Goodman was also flaunting her perfect tan after her recent excursion soaking up the sun in Dubai.

The Ex On The Beach star wasn’t the only one showing off her gorgeous body and assets during the stroll around London. Each of her sisters were also doing a fabulous job of flaunting what they got.

Daily Mail described Lauryn’s attire as “street chic” featuring a high-cut white striped top showing off her flat tummy. Lauryn’s outfit came complete with a black, white, and grey camouflage jacket, tight blue jeans that hugged her figure, and trainers. Like her sister, Lauryn’s blonde hair was also in a straight style. Her outfit was complemented with a leather backpack.

Amelia – like her sister Chloe – was flashing some major top assets with her low-cut orange tie top. Her outfit was completed with black cargo pants. Unlike her sisters, she had her hair styled in loose natural curls.

it's a hard yacht life ???????????? A post shared by Chloe Goodman (@chloe__goodman) on Jun 15, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

As those who follow Chloe know, she recently revealed a secret engagement with Grant Hall. Goodman told Daily Mail she had decided to keep her engagement a secret for a while after suffering a miscarriage at four months just last year.

Starbucks is my weakness ???????? pic.twitter.com/fkwJwO9qMr — Chloe Goodman (@Chloe__Goodman) May 13, 2018

According to Goodman, she’s typically an open and honest person. But, the miscarriage felt like her life couldn’t get much worse. After it happened, she went from being an open book to a closed book. She wanted people to stop talking about the miscarriage so she could deal with it in her own time.

“For me it happened all at once. At one point I felt it physically couldn’t get worse. It was a bad time but my family were there for me and I got through it. I’m quite an honest and open person, but when I went through my miscarriage I was a closed book. I didn’t want to talk to people about it just wanted to deal with it on my own and in my way. My family were a massive support for me. Being so positive and helping other women with their body hang ups at my aesthetic clinic helped me get through my episode… then shortly afterwards I got engaged then after that I ended up going through a massive break up.”

Despite the tragedy of losing a baby at four months pregnant, Goodman doesn’t appear to be anything stand in the way of how fabulous she looks as she strolls London with her sisters.