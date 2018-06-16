A New Study On A Lunar Meteorite Discovered In Africa Suggests The Moon May Hold A Large Supply Of Water

For the first time, scientists have found moganite in a rock from the moon, and moganite can only form with ample water present.

A new study has been published on a lunar meteorite that was discovered in Africa which suggests the moon may hold a large supply of water on it, something that is critical if there is ever to be a colony built there.

As ScienceAlert report, after carefully analyzing the lunar meteorite, scientists from Tohoku University found that it was comprised of moganite, and could only have formed if there was ample water on the moon. According to Masahiro Kayama, this occasion is the first time that scientists have found moganite present in a rock from the moon.

“Moganite is a crystal of silicon dioxide and is similar to quartz. It forms on Earth as a precipitate when alkaline water including SiO2 is evaporated under high pressure conditions. The existence of moganite strongly implies that there is water activity on the Moon.”

Once upon a time scientists believed that the moon held no water, and even though water has not been spotted on its surface there have been numerous studies conducted showing that there is almost certainly ice found beneath the crust of the moon.

Despite this, researchers are not certain about the exact location of water on the moon, with some suggesting that it’s possible that water is present near the moon’s poles. On the other hand, some studies show that water may be more widespread than originally speculated.

The discovery of this particular lunar meteorite now proves that the moon holds ice in both its lower and mid regions. It was through the use of electron microscopy and micro-Raman spectroscopy that scientists were finally able to determine that one out of the 13 lunar meteorites found in Africa held moganite, and Kayama explained that there was no way that this mineral would have formed after it hit the Earth as if this had been the case all 13 of the meteorites would have had moganite present in them.

“If terrestrial weathering had produced moganite in the lunar meteorite, there should be moganite present in all the samples that fell to Earth around the same time. But this was not the case.”

Scientists feel confident that the moganite formed in the rock with the help of evaporated water in an area of the moon known as Procellarum Terrane where there is plenty of sunlight. If this theory is indeed correct, it is very likely that there is water to be found just below the surface of this area where it is safe from the sun, as Masahiro Kayama noted.

“For the first time, we can prove that there is water ice in the lunar material. In a moganite, there is less water, because moganite forms from the evaporation of water. That’s the case on the surface of the moon. But in the subsurface, much water remains as ice, because it’s protected from the sunlight.”

In what could be excellent news for future moon colonies, it has been surmised that the amount of water that may be below the surface of the moon in this region is roughly around 0.6 weight percent.

The bad news is that accurately determining the exact amount of water on the moon based solely on one lunar meteorite is something that cannot be accurately verified, which means that scientists will need to head to the moon to prove whether their theory of water in this region is actually correct.

The new study on the discovery of moganite in a lunar meteorite which shows that large amounts of water may be present on the moon has been published in Science.