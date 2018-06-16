‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham & Daughter Sophia Hit The Red Carpet After Her Arrest

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is reportedly putting her recent arrest behind her. Farrah and her daughter, Sophia, were spotted out on the red carpet on Friday, just one day after Abraham was released from jail.

According to a June 16 report by OK! Magazine, Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia appeared at the Concrete Dream Film Festival in Hollywood on Friday night. The duo looked to be having fun as they posed for the cameras just one day after Farrah was arrested for allegedly punching a male security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Farrah wore a gray belted dress and matching heels, while little Sophia sported a sheer, white dress with strapping white summer sandals for the event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was released from jail on Thursday after spending about 12 hours behind bars for allegedly assaulting a member of the staff at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Upon her release, the former Teen Mom OG star was spotted at the playground with her daughter, Sophia, before heading to see Dr. Sheila Nazarian in Beverly Hills.

Farrah reportedly got some face fillers and Botox, as well as some work done on her lips while at the appointment. Abraham even live streamed the entire thing for her fans to watch, and later revealed that she would be trying out a brand new product, clear patches, that would prevent any unsightly bruising from the injections.

Abraham allegedly has a court date coming up for her recent arrest. However, the Teen Mom‘s attorney, Elizabeth Lloyd, has stated that the entire situation has been “blown out of proportion” and that Farrah Abraham has not been charged with any crimes.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion, Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing,” the lawyer stated.

Upon being released from jail, Farrah revealed that she believed she was targeted by police for the simple fact that she is famous. In a video obtained by TMZ, Abraham can be heard yelling profanity at the arresting police officers, as well as claiming she would not be “provoked” by them. In addition, the audio reveals that Farrah Abraham screamed that the police officers were hurting her and that she was not “resisting” arrest.

It looks like Farrah Abraham is trying to put the messy events of the past week behind her and get back to her former life. However, it seems that she could be facing some serious consequences when she heads to court.