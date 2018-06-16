Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid Flashes Cleavage During Date Night With Hubby, Tommy Feight

Newlywed Mercedes 'MJ' Javid, star of 'Shahs Of Sunset,' has a sexy date night with her husband, Tommy Feight.

Newlyweds Mercedes “MJ” Javid and Tommy Feight decided to spend a night on the town for their date night. Mercedes and Tommy sat in the back of a vehicle while Mercedes started filming. Tommy caught wind of his wife shooting some footage and made note of their combined good looks.

“Oh wow, look at us, the best looking couple around.”

Tommy said that he’s the good looking one in the relationship and Mercedes is gorgeous so that should set the bar as to how handsome he presumes himself to be. Mercedes then noticed her eyes while staring into the camera and said, “So… my eyes look giant,” as she scanned the camera down to her cleavage. Mercedes was wearing a metallic gown with a super low plunging neckline. Tommy chuckled and said, “Yeah, you have giant cans, too!”

Mercedes recently married Tommy Feight. The couple exchanged vows in a hotel in Los Angeles last month. Mercedes and Tommy met on Tinder and had been engaged since 2015.

Javid and Tommy’s romance has been captured on the hit Bravo reality television show. The couple’s nuptials were filmed and will be shown in the upcoming season of Shah’s Of Sunset.

When saying, “I do,” the loving couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family, including Javid’s Bravo co-stars.

Mike Shouhed created an Instagram story of the couple’s union. Shouhed captioned the video clips with several red heart emoji’s.

Mercedes had been looking for love for quite some time before meeting Tommy. The reality television star opened up about how her father’s health brought them closer together, according to E! News. Once Mercedes’ father’s health spiraled, she and Tommy moved in together. Javid said that the stressful events happening in her life made their bond tighter.

Ultimately, it allowed the couple to focus on the important things in life instead of picking trivial fights with one another.

Javid’s father, Shams Javid, suffered a stroke last year and passed away last month, according to People.

Shahs of Sunset star MJ Javid wasn’t too pleased with her interaction with Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer. Javid called Ramona “awful” and said that she’s really rude to people.

Javid said on a recent episode of The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro that “Ramona’s awful. She’s really rude to people.” Javid said that she shot Summer By Bravo and said that Ramona simply doesn’t acknowledge people.

The Shahs Of Sunset star said that the 61-year-old Real Housewives star sees everyone as being “beneath her.” MJ said Ramona doesn’t remember anyone’s name although she may have met them “a million times.” The newlywed added that at a certain point it becomes comedic to witness.

“When do you ever want to make someone feel like s*** who ranks in some professional lower tier? Like, you want to lift those people up…I would never take her personally. I just, I observe it.”

The Real Housewives Of New York star offered an apology to Javid. Ramona went on to explain to Page Six that she had been in the middle of working on her marriage, which resulted in a divorce. Singer said that it was a difficult period in her life and she was so wrapped up in her own world. The RHONY star said that it was never her intent to be rude or disrespectful toward people.