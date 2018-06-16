Frankie Grande Marks One Year Of Sobriety With Powerful Letter

Frankie Grande has had a year full of emotional events. The reality television star and YouTube personality has made a name for himself, and with that, a growing fan base. Grande is the older half-brother of pop sensation, Ariana Grande.

Earlier today, Frankie Grande shared an emotional letter about his journey over the last year. According to People, he marked one year of sobriety. Grande spiraled out of control after the bombing in Manchester last year. His sister was the headliner that night, and several of her fans and their family members died because of the terrorist actions. Frankie revealed that he was upset about the events and became stuck in a deep hole, one that grew as he began to drink too much and abuse prescription medication.

A lot has happened since Frankie Grande rose to fame in the reality television world. He appeared on Season 16 of Big Brother, keeping his connection to Ariana Grande a secret for a while. Grande then decided it would be a good idea to reveal the connection in order to further his game. The franchise garnered Frankie plenty of attention and helped to grow his fan base. His larger than life personality was something that took getting used to, but once the houseguests did, they adored him.

Celebrating being sober is something that is important to Frankie Grande. This was not his first battle with drugs and alcohol, so he knew when he had gone too far. After one night of drinking too much, Grande decided it was now or never, and he asked for help. His explanation of what he was dealing with after his sister was caught in the Manchester bombings was frightening. The overwhelming emotions, the lack of coping properly, and much more contributed to the falling back on old habits.

There will be plenty more happy moments to celebrate moving forward. Frankie Grande hopes to keep adding years to his sobriety counter which is a big deal. His sister recently became engaged to Pete Davidson, something that made big headlines. Things are heading in the right direction for Grande and his family. The events in Machester will forever be etched in his mind, but as the anniversaries pass, so will the overwhelming sorrow and guilt. Frankie is excited to move forward and share his story with his fans, letting them know that they are not alone and offering information for the various services available.