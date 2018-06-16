Tamra Judge Looks Stunning In Bright Pink Bikini On Mexico Anniversary Trip

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge appears to be having an amazing time on her anniversary getaway.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, headed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary this weekend. Following the health issues with his heart, Eddie Judge was cleared to travel out of the country to partake in the tropical vacay. While it has not yet been made public what exactly is happening with Judge’s heart, some of it is expected to be explained during the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

To celebrate the occasion, Judge posted a series of photos from her wedding on her Instagram account, wishing Eddie a happy fifth anniversary. And today, Judge was fully in party mode as she and her husband appeared to be relaxing on their vacation. In her latest post, the mother of four shared a boomerang video of herself in the middle of a pool.

In the video, Judge can be seen rocking a right pink bikini that showcases her amazing figure. She throws her hands up in the air as she does a happy dance while rocking both a fedora and and oversized pair of shades.

The setting is picture-perfect as Tamra stands on a little island in the pool and the ocean and palm trees are visible in the background of the snapshot. Within less than an hour of being posted, Tamra’s photo has already gained a ton of attention with over 47,000 views and 40 plus comments.

Good morning Cabo @karmatequila A post shared by Tamra Judge (@tamrajudge) on Jun 16, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Many fans chimed in to let the 50-year-old that she looks amazing in her bikini while countless other fans commented that they were jealous of her vacation. Of course, a few other fans had no words, just emojis on the post.

“Wow it looks amazing there.”

“Have the best time hot mama,” another fan wrote.

Tamra, Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and the rest of the gang will return back to RHOC in the series premiere on July 13. Kelly Dodd will also be returning to the show this season and newcomers Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson will also join the cast. Noticeably absent from this season is Meghan King Edmonds, who decided not to return to the show and instead move back to St. Louis with her husband, Jim Edmonds.

As the Inquisitr reported, Meghan recently welcomed twin boys, Hayes and Hart into her growing family a little over a week ago. She and her husband Jim have one other child, Aspen, together.

Real Housewives of Orange County returns to Bravo on July 13.