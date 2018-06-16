Chris Hardwick Loses Kaaboo Festival Gig After Sexual Assault Claims

Chris Hardwick has lost yet another job over the shocking sexual assault allegations recently made by his former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. The comedian and television host has reportedly been cut from the lineup at Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, California following the claims.

According to a June 16 report by TMZ, The Kaaboo Festival has confirmed that they’ve dropped Chris Hardwick’s comedy performance from their lineup for this year’s event. The festival, which doesn’t take place until September, has already decided not to allow Chris to perform his comedy routine, and will eventually announced his replacement.

This is the second job that Chris Hardwick has lost due to the sexual abuse allegations. On Friday, Nerdist, the website that Chris founded and later sold to Legendary Entertainment, removed all of his content and announced that they will no longer have any affiliation with him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe Dykstra wrote an explosive essay this week revealing that a former boyfriend who was 20 years older than her had sexually abused her by forcing her to be intimate with him, she also says that he would not allow her to have any male friends, and had forbidden her to go out at night without him present. She also claims the man wouldn’t allow her to drink because he was sober. While Dykstra didn’t officially name Chris Hardwick as the man in the essay, it was abundantly clear that she was speaking about The Talking Dead host.

Later, Hardwick released a statement denying any and all of Dykstra’s claims, revealing that he had loved Chloe and that he had decided to end the relationship after he found out that she had cheated on him.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her. I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,” Chris Hardwick stated.

With Chris Hardwick losing his jobs at Nerdist and Kaaboo, fans can’t help but wonder if he’ll lose his huge gig with the AMC network next.