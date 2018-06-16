Paris Hilton And Chris Zylka Heat Up With Major PDA During Milan Couple Getaway

Paris Hilton and fiance Chris Zylka appear to be having a hard time keeping their hands off each other.

Paris Hilton and her 32-year-old fiancé, Chris Zylka, were spotted heating up with some major PDA as they strolled along the streets of Milan enjoying a little time together as a couple. Considering the 37-year-old reality star and her fiancé are set to say “I do” this fall, it isn’t too surprising to see the couple having so much trouble keeping their hands off each other.

According to Daily Mail, Paris was spotted doing a little shopping during the couple getaway in Milan this weekend. The couple posed for a camera before going into a high-end shoe store where Paris was also photographed examining a gorgeous pair of thigh-high black boots. In the photo outside of the high-end shoe store, Chris stood behind Paris giving her a light peck on the top of her head while she leaned back into him with a peaceful expression on her face.

In several of the pictures snapped by paparazzi, the couple could be seen holding hands with smiling faces. Paris rocked a gorgeous skin-tight black and white striped maxi-dress with a pair of woven black heels during the outing. Her gorgeous blonde locks hung down in loose but controlled waves, and she protected her eyes from the Milan sun with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

But first, let me take a Selfie ???? #ParisHiltonXBoohoo pic.twitter.com/58OS5KAzd0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 13, 2018

By comparison, Chris was dressed in much more casual attire sporting a black zipper sweatshirt and black jeans with white tennis shoes and a black baseball cap. He had the sleeves on his sweatshirt pulled up just enough to flash a few of his tattoos on his arms.

Jordan Strauss/Invision / AP Images

During a recent exclusive interview with E! News, Paris teasingly hinted there was a chance her wedding and her life after her wedding – as a married woman and eventually as a mother – might be televised. According to Hilton, the couple had received a lot of phone calls and offers from networks and she was open to the idea.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe.”

During the interview, the bride-to-be was asked if she would consider taking one of the networks up on their offer to televise to which she answered, “yes.”

.@ParisHilton has hinted at a return to reality TV, ahead of her wedding to Chris Zylka: "We've been getting a lot of calls and a lot of offers from different networks, pitching that show so maybe," she said in a recent interview. Buzzing. pic.twitter.com/USwTqkDhtT — Sunday Times Style (@TheSTStyle) June 12, 2018

Paris also opened up about her desire to have children with Zylka after the wedding. She noted it was the next step in life following marriage and she couldn’t wait to give cousins to her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild’s children. Hilton even noted that she was the “fun” aunt that spoiled her sister’s children to the point of Nicky asking her to quit bringing over so many toys.