Sofia Richie’s Father Lionel Richie Reportedly Doesn’t Want Scott Disick Included In Their Father’s Days Plans

Sofia Richie and her famous father, Lionel Richie, are reportedly having a huge disagreement about including her boyfriend, Scott Disick, in the family’s Father’s Day plans.

According to a June 16 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie wants to spend time with both Lionel Richie and Scott Disick on Father’s Day. Sofia, 19, allegedly wants to spend the day with Scott and his three children, son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 5, and son Reign, 3, whom he shares with former girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. However, she also wants to see her own father on the special day. Sadly, Lionel allegedly doesn’t approve of Sofia’s relationship with Scott and reportedly doesn’t want him included in their plans.

“Lionel doesn’t want Scott around on Father’s day and Sofia is not happy about it. She has been arguing with her dad to be more accepting and patient with her boyfriend. But it’s hard for her dad to keep an open mind because Scott is so much older than his daughter and he has such a bad boy reputation. Sofia wants to spend Father’s Day with Scott, and enjoy his kids with him, but she also wants Scott to join her for dinner with her dad too. She feels if her dad would spend more time with Scott, he would see what Sofia sees in Scott. Sofia knows her boyfriend is nice, funny, sweet, kind and much different than what, her dad, or other strangers think about him,” an insider tells the outlet.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Lionel and Sofia Richie have disagreed over Scott Disick. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Richie and Disick allegedly briefly split earlier this month after Sofia found out that Scott had cheated on her. When Lionel Richie heard the news he reportedly told his daughter he would write her out of his will if she continued to date the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Happy Valentines babe ???? A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 14, 2018 at 3:20pm PST

Meanwhile, Sofia Richie’s entire family are said to be a bit upset that she ended up taking Scott Disick back. “Lionel and Nicole are beyond upset that she took him back right after she caught him cheating. The fact that she thinks she is nothing without Scott is what bothers them the most,” an insider previously told Radar Online.

It looks like it could be a very tense Father’s Day for Lionel Richie and Scott Disick if Sofia Richie gets her way and unites the two for a big family celebration over the weekend.