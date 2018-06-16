UCF Frat Suspended After Members Accused Of Sharing Explicit Videos Of Female Students On Facebook Page

UCF's Delta Sigma Phi is under fire for sharing sexually explicit photos and videos on a secret Facebook page.

The University of Central Florida has opted to suspend members of Delta Sigma Phi, a fraternity in the wake of a lawsuit filed on Friday by an Arizona woman. The details surrounding UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi charter are disturbing. UCF seemingly had little choice but to act as swift as possible with their punishment.

There is the possibility of UCF stiffening their penalties against the suspended members of Delta Sigma Phi. Once more evidence is revealed, some of the young men could find themselves expelled. The current information has already built a case for the harshest of punishments.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lawsuit against UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi charter was filed by the Law Offices of Michael Avenatti. The complaint cites a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity took several explicit photos of a woman, who was identified as the member’s ex-girlfriend.

The young man, a UCF student, is accused of sharing some of the sexually explicit photos with other members of the fraternity. Those photos, along with sexually explicit photos wound up on a secret Facebook page known as the “Dog Pound”, which was operated by the UCF-based fraternity. It was also discovered that there was more than just photos shared among the fraternity. Their methods of sharing of despicable enough to bring anyone chills.

UPDATE: Records obtained containing a list of alleged violations brought against UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. An immediate suspension has been issued until the hearing scheduled on June 29. pic.twitter.com/yxJAa3GC4s — UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) June 16, 2018

Also in the complaint filed by Michael Avenatti’s office, it states that not only was sexually explicit photos shared on the UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi fraternity Facebook page, but videos as well. In fact, those same photos and videos were shared via the UCF’s Delta Sigma Phi’s “Dog Pound” Facebook page, email, and through text message.

Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her case against Michael Cohen and President Donald Trump, took a moment to praise the unnamed young woman who came forward against the UCF fraternity.

“It takes a lot of bravery and courage for a woman to come forward under these circumstances, especially a young woman, but she’s intent on doing so to make sure that this doesn’t happen to other women,” Avenatti said in a statement.”

The suspensions of several members from the UCF Delta Sigma Phi fraternity became effective immediately. UCF has announced that a hearing is scheduled to take place on June 29. Michael Avenatti is hopeful that UCF officials continue to be aggressive with their investigation after his office filed the lawsuit.

This is the second highly publicized incident which took place involving a fraternity at UCF.

The rape allegations against @ucf students David Kirk and Jack Smith led to the suspension of Alpha Tau Omega for the second time in as many years. #9Investigates whether the entire Greek system could see suspension, like it did after hazing incident in 2013. #wftv pic.twitter.com/QlrxyiBc0m — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) April 25, 2018

According to the Orlando Sentinel, allegations of rape involving two members of UCF’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity rocked the campus in April. It was the second reported rape in as many as two years tied to Alpha Tau Omega. The charges have led to UCF considering a ban of the entire fraternity.

The two men accused of raping the young woman was subsequently arrested. The national chapter of Alpha Tau Omega has since denied to having ties to an increasingly disgusting culture taking place on the UCF campus.