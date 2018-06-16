Raven Gates And Bekah Martinez Get Into Twitter War Over Tia Booth And Becca Kufrin’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor

'The Bachelor' stars have it out over the ongoing Colton and Tia drama.

It’s the most dramatic Bachelorette feud ever! Two Bachelor Nation beauties got into a Twitter war this weekend and it stems from fellow Bachelor contestant Tia Booth and her past—and possible future—with Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette suitor Colton Underwood.

E! News posted screenshots of a series of now-deleted tweets between Bekah Martinez and Raven Gates, in which Martinez, a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, posted a recent photo of Tia and Colton together. Booth and Underwood briefly dated before he joined Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, and have both claimed that they are “totally over” each other, yet appear to be hanging out together on the set of the summertime reality show Bachelor in Paradise.

“Tia+Colton: ‘Yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other! we’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in Paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol),'” Martinez wrote on her Twitter account.

Raven Gates, who competed on Nick Viall’s season of the ABC dating show, fired back at Martinez on the social media site.

“Hey everybody!! Make sure you follow @Whats_Ur_Sign_ so she can get those followers so she can stop talking s–t about her friends…like Tia!!!! And Becca!!” Raven wrote. “Come on now hurry up!”

#TheBachelor Alums Raven Gates and Bekah Martinez's Fiery Twitter Feud Is Full of Shady Clapbacks https://t.co/qPfLlc2ORE — People (@people) June 16, 2018

The former Bachelor stars reportedly went back and forth in an angry exchange, with Martinez telling Gates she would “never talk s–t on Becca Kufrin because she’s as real as it gets.” But Bekah Martinez went on to explain that she believes Colton and Tia played the current Bachelorette star.

“You know that Tia didn’t,” Raven responded. “And you’re entitled to your opinion. I don’t like the situation either, but if you said you’d stop bashing Tia, then you should keep your word.”

According to Bekah Martinez, Raven Gates blocked her account, but not before the women had a few more testy exchanges that make it clear they are not friends. Raven Gates posted several follow up tweets denouncing the hate and explaining that she simply wanted to defend her friend Tia Booth.

Just so you guys know, Bekah tweeted something rude & unnecessary to create drama & I went to stick up for my friend who can’t respond right now. I decided to delete the tweets & I blocked her bc I don’t want to keep engaging with someone who will continuously drag her “friends.” — Raven Gates (@ravengates) June 16, 2018

The thread was spawned by spoiler king Reality Steve’s Bachelor in Paradise spoilers. Earlier this week, Reality Steve posted a photo to Twitter that showed Tia Booth and Colton Underwood seemingly on a date while filming Bachelor in Paradise. Interestingly, the double date also includes franchise lovebirds Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk. Reality Steve captioned a series of spoiler photos with:

“You’ll never guess in a million years who was on a date today in Paradise. Time’s up. It was Colton & Tia. And Raven & Adam were there w/ them. It was a game of musical chairs and then the girls split off from the guys to talk. Told you this was coming.”

ABC has not confirmed any contestants for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. For now, Colton Underwood is still vying for Becca Kufrin’s heart on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.