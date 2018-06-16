WWE ‘Top 10’ Shocking ‘Money In The Bank’ Ladder Match Moments Ranked

Go down memory lane with the most thrilling moments that have ever happened during ‘MITB’ ladder matches, including several that occurred over the years at ‘WrestleMania.’

WWE Money in the Bank is just a day away. To celebrate the occasion, the WWE recently released a new Top 10 episode ranking the most shocking moments that have occurred over the years during the Money in the Bank ladder match. It’s fun to go down memory lane where many of these ranked moments happened at WrestleMania before MITB got its own pay-per-view. Below are the top five moments, and all 10 of them can be seen in the video below.

Every Man For Himself

In the MITB SmackDown contest in 2013, Dean Ambrose, Fandango, Cesaro, Jack Swagger, Wade Barrett, Damien Sandow, and Cody Rhodes battled for the World Heavyweight Championship contract. At the time, Sandow and Rhodes were friends, and Damien proved it was every man for himself. As Cody was about to secure the briefcase, Sandow sent Rhodes crashing to the mat, climbed the ladder, and successfully obtained the contract.

Grandest Return

Coming in at number four was the WWE Money in the Bank match that took place at WrestleMania 24. The WrestleMania contest included seven participants: Chris Jericho, Mr. Kennedy, Carlito, CM Punk, Shelton Benjamin, MVP, and John Morrison. Jeff Hardy was supposed to be booked in the contest as well, but he was suspended at the time because of a wellness policy violation. CM Punk would win the contest, but this moment goes to a returning superstar. MVP was about to secure the contract when a returning Matt Hardy emerged from the audience to cost him the victory, sending the live audience into a frenzy.

Extreme Leg Drop

WrestleMania 23 marked the third annual WWE MITB contest at ‘Mania. Fans watched Edge, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, King Booker, Mr. Kennedy, Matt Hardy, Dave Finlay, and CM punk do battle. Kennedy would eventually win the WWE briefcase, but per his usual, it was Jeff Hardy who would steal the show. Edge was propped on a ladder outside of the ring that was balanced on the ring and the outside barricade. Jeff climbed to the top of the ladder, leaped through the air, and delivered a leg drop on Edge that sent the duo crashing to the ground.

Shelton Flips Out

Coming in at No. 2, WrestleMania 25 opened up the main card with CM Punk, Kane, Mark Henry, MVP, Shelton Benjamin, Kofi Kingston, Christian, and Finlay all doing battle in a Money in the Bank match. Punk would claim his second MITB victory at the event, but Shelton Benjamin had the death-defying moment of the night. The other competitors were outside the ring where a very large ladder was in place. As the wrestlers were slowly coming to their feet, Benjamin climbed the ladder, dove through the air, and crash-landed on top of the other WWE superstars.

Help For Carmella

The No. 1 shocking moment was during the inaugural women’s Money in the Bank ladder match from last year’s pay-per-view, and the participants included Carmella, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, and Tamina. The action of the match eventually left Carmella alone in the ring. The WWE superstar was on the mat when her manager, James Ellsworth, decided to take matters into his own hands. Elsworth climbed the ladder, secured the briefcase, and tossed it down to Carmella. Many fans took objection to the fact that the first ever women’s MITB contest saw a man secure the briefcase, and others just saw it as silly entertainment. Regardless, Carmella would go on to become the WWE women’s SmackDown champion, and she defends her title tomorrow against Asuka.

Money in the Bank airs live on Sunday, June 17, at 7 p.m. EST on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.