Kanye Forced To Carry Screaming North West To Her Fifth Birthday Party

It’s her party and she’ll cry if she wants to. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, celebrated her fifth birthday with a party in New York City on Friday. However, she wasn’t exactly in the party mood.

According to a June 16 report by TMZ, North West threw a temper tantrum on the streets of NYC on Friday as she and her famous family headed to her birthday party. Kanye West was forced to carry his daughter to the party, who was kicking and screaming in his arms.

However, North West eventually settled down and walked hand-in-hand with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to the Polo Bar for dinner. North donned a silk Chinese dress and tan flats, and even had her curly hair straightened and styled into a high ponytail for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian wore a green tee under a green denim shirt along with matching sweatpants. She also rocked a pair of Yeezy satin sock boots as Kanye West wore black sweats and a brown denim jacket with a black tee.

While inside the establishment, North West and her family celebrated her fifth birthday with a multi-layer cake completely decorated with rainbow sprinkles and a candy center. Kim Kardashian posted a video of her cutting into the lavish dessert via social media, and fans could see that the cake’s layers were also rainbow colored, as well as the candy that fell from the center of the delicious-looking birthday cake.

It seems that the dessert and celebration were enough to take North West’s mind off of whatever was troubling her before the birthday bash started. This marks the second birthday party that the family has attended in the past week. Last week, Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday with a huge party orchestrated by Kim Kardashian.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian went all out for Kanye West’s special day, which included a cake modeled after his latest album cover, desserts with Kanye’s face on them, special lattes with Kanye’s face and name written in the foam, and “supernatural entertainment” by famed mentalist Lior Suchard, whom Kim flew in from Tel Aviv to spice up the party.

Many of Kim and Kanye’s celebrity friends were in attendance at the party. Guests such as 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, and Kim’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, were all there to celebrate West’s big day.