Zoe Saldana Reveals How She Is Raising Her Sons In A ‘Gender Neutral Environment’

Saldana gives her sons chores that are typically given to girls.

Zoe Saldana, who is probably best known for playing aliens in The Guardians Of The Galaxy, Avatar, and Star Trek movies, has revealed that she is trying to raise her sons in an environment where specific gender roles don’t exist.

“We have a very gender neutral environment where my husband participates in a lot of tasks that were normally given to a woman and vice versa,” Saldana told Us Weekly. “I get to do a lot of male things, which is, I don’t know, put the TV together, fix things that break. We’re so of a very gender fluid household. I think it’s important to raise boys in that environment and girls as well.”

Saldana is the mother of 3-year-old twins, Cy and Bowie, who she’s raising with her husband, Marco Perego. They also have an 18-month-old son named Zen.

“I’m learning a lot about male biology. Boys are insane and just as crazy as females are,” Saldana added. “They’re just as sensitive and just as kind but super hyper. It’s really hard to … You need a lot of physical energy to keep up with three boys. Four boys because my husband is the biggest one.”

Living in a household surrounded by men is a big change for her, Zoe continued, since she grew up around women.

But the experience has brought numerous lessons to her, the actress shared. One of the most important ones, she shared, has been to be nice. For Saldana, this doesn’t just mean to be kind or polite but to be more fun loving as well. Her sons, she says, often remind her to take the time to just play.

“I think that my kids always remind me when I’m being too boring. They go, ‘Mama, be nice, sit down and play with me.’ That’s what they’re teaching me,” Saldana said.

Zoe Saldana recently brought all her boys to the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. As Cinema Blend reports, Saldana, with the success of Avengers: Infinity War, became the first actor to be a part of multiple $2 billion dollar movies. As we mentioned earlier Zoe starred in Avatar which is another movie with that box-office distinction.

As Cinema Blend notes, the actress is currently filming the Avatar sequels which are being shot at the same time. The long-awaited followups to the groundbreaking first film are scheduled to be released in 2020 and 2021. There are also two more Avatar films set to hit theatre screens in 2024 and 2025. The budget for these films is expected to exceed $1 billion but given the popularity of the first film, the studio likely expects to receive a return on their investment many times over.

Her presence in these billion dollar franchise is a strong indication that studios see Saldana as a box-office staple but to her sons, she’s probably still “just mom.”