Kill La Kill Video Game To Be Published By Arc System Works, Developed by A+, Teaser Trailer Reveals

Popular seinen anime from Trigger studio is getting a video game translation to be published by renowned team at Arc System Works, with A+ at the development desk.

Popular anime studio Trigger has been hosting a countdown for some time now, with today being the big day of the reveal. As a teaser trailer played during a broadcast of post-apocalyptic sci-fi anime “DARLING in the FRANXX,” long-time fans of “Kill la Kill” were finally rewarded for their patience with the much-anticipated reveal of a video game adaptation according to Silicon Era.

Referred to rather simply as Kill La Kill The Game at present, the trailer lays out familiar fare for fighting game fans and anime buffs alike. Series mainstays Ryuko, Hoka, Uzu, Ira, and Nonon make appearances, amongst others. One criticism being levied at present is that much of the material shown in the teaser trailer is simply cut from the existing anime, with basic voice-over work explaining the news laid overtop. No actual gameplay or even in-game engine footage is shown during the short, 30-second clip.

The reveal trailer was accompanied by the announcement that responsibility for the development of Kill la Kill The Game would be handed off to studio A+. Best known for being the team behind Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time, a platform side-scroller with action-based combat that drew mixed reviews from critics, it is expected that A+ will put their expertise and effort behind the project with gusto as they are handed an opportunity to work with an already iconic and popular intellectual property.

Publishing Kill la Kill The Game will fall to Arc System Works, established industry players that have previously published games such as Castle Shikagami III and Arcana Heart 3 but are much better known in their role as primary developers. Arc System Works developed Double Dragon for the Sega Master System and Battletoads for the Sega Genesis during the earliest console generations, and is famous in the contemporary scene for producing titles in the BlazBlue, Guilty Gear, and Dragon Ball franchises of fighting games. Their most recent major release was the well-received Dragon Ball FighterZ, which had sold over 2 million units in less than three months, according to GameRant.

Kill la Kill is an extremely popular seinen anime, the term seinen being used as a genre descriptor to imply that the content is aimed at mature audiences due to graphic violence and serious sexual content. In contrast to popular shonen or teen, anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, Naruto, Bleach, or One Piece, seinen anime such as Kill la Kill places a much greater focus on adult themes and concepts married to brutal action sequences.

There is no release date for Kill la Kill The Game at this time.