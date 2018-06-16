Kylie Jenner Reportedly Planning A Shocking Father’s Day Surprise For Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, will celebrate his first Father’s Day on Sunday, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is reportedly planning a big, secret surprise for her man.

According to June 16 report by Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner wants to make Travis Scott’s first Father’s Day extremely special, and reportedly has some “big gifts” in store for the father of her daughter, Stormi.

“Kylie is excited about making Travis’ first Father’s Day super special. She has a few big gifts planned for him, but she is not telling anyone, she is keeping it all very secret. She wants to surprise him, spoil him and let him know she thinks he is an amazing dad,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner is also planning something a bit shocking. Sources tell the website that she may also give him something they’ve both been wanting, a son. Jenner is allegedly already ready to get pregnant again just four months after giving birth to baby Stormi, and this time she’s hoping for a baby boy.

“Kylie and Travis both want a little boy too. So this Father’s Day, Kylie is going to spend extra time with him in the bedroom, hoping to give Stormi [Webster] a baby brother asap. Kylie thinks the ultimate gift for this Father’s Day would be to tell Travis he is going to be a father again, or at least have fun with him trying to make another baby.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner isn’t the only member of her family going all out for Father’s Day. Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian is also reportedly ready to pamper her man, Tristan Thompson, on his special day. Khloe and Tristan welcomed their first child together, a daughter named True, back in April, but things have been rocky for the couple after Thompson was busted cheating on Kardashian.

Now, Khloe is allegedly planning to give Tristan a fantastic Father’s Day before they leave Cleveland and head back to L.A. for the rest of the summer.

“Khloe plans to totally spoil Tristan for Father’s Day. Whatever has happened between them has nothing to do with her love and gratitude to him for giving her True. She has never wanted anything more than to be a mom and Tristan helped make that possible, so although they do still have certain issues to work out, she won’t let his mistakes ruin this special day. Khloe is dieting pretty hard herself but that isn’t going to stop her from cooking up all of Tristan’s favorite things and feeding him like a King,” the insider previously told Hollywood Life.

It looks like the Kardashian/Jenner family will be busy celebrating all the men in their lives come Father’s Day.