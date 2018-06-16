Newly Engaged Jenna Johnson Shows Off Ring, Wears Bikini In Mykonos

Engagement looks good on Jenna Johnson. The Dancing with the Stars pro recently got a shiny new piece of bling to match the mirrorball trophy that she won just weeks ago, and she and fiance Val Chmerkovskiy are now busy celebrating their engagement. As reported by E! News, Val popped the question in Venice, Italy, but the couple is currently enjoying a romantic getaway on the Greek island of Mykonos.

On Saturday, Jenna Johnson, 24, took to Instagram to share a snapshot taken during her blissful engagement vacation with Val Chmerkovskiy, 32. In the photo, Jenna is standing in front of a pool with a gorgeous beach backdrop behind it. She revealed that the picture was snapped at the luxury resort she and Val are staying at, the Myconian Kyma Design Hotel.

Jenna is rocking a bikini, so her tanned and toned dancer’s legs are on full display. The Dancing with the Stars champion’s stylish two-piece from ASOS consists of high-waisted black bottoms and a black and white striped fixed triangle top with thick straps and a hook and eye closure on the front. She’s also wearing a cute sun hat with a small brim and multiple beaded bracelets.

Jenna Johnson is standing alone in the photo, but she’s making sure to show off the shiny symbol of Val Chmerkovskiy’s commitment to her. She has her left hand strategically placed on the front of her left thigh, ensuring that her followers can get a good look at the massive diamond on her engagement ring.

“Getting used to this ‘ring’ thing,” Jenna captioned another bikini photo that she posted to her Instagram stories. She also gave her followers a look at Val’s swimwear, a pair of teal swim trunks. The bride-to-be shared a boomerang video of her soaking wet fiancé running his hands through his hair, simply captioning it, “Swoooooon.”

Jenna Johnson previously gave fans a better view of her engagement ring in an Instagram snapshot that was taken shortly after Val Chmerkovskiy proposed. According to E! News, Val purchased it at the Jacob & Co. store in New York City, and it features a “cushion-cut diamond with a halo setting.” A jewelry appraiser estimated the ring’s value at around $60,000 to $65,000 and said that the sparkler appears to be around four karats.

But Jenna’s engagement isn’t all about the bling. In an Instagram post, she gushed about the love she has for her fiancé.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever,” she wrote. “Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ!!!! #engaged.”

Unfortunately, Jenna and Val haven’t revealed when Dancing with the Stars fans can expect to see photos of their wedding and honeymoon. The couple’s admirers can only hope that they’re competing as man and wife when the ABC reality series that brought them together returns for its fall season.