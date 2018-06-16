WWE News: The Undertaker Vs. Triple H Confirmed For WWE’s ‘Largest Live Event Ever’ In Australia

According to WWE chairman Vince McMahon, the match will be the last one ever between the two legends, marking the "end of an iconic era."

With close to two months having passed since WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia proved to be a success, the company has another big event in store for the international market. The show, which will take place in Melbourne, Australia on October 6, is said to be WWE’s “largest live event ever,” and it promises to feature some of WWE’s most recognizable names from its past and present, including The Undertaker, who will be having what’s said to be his final match against Triple H.

According to a report from Wrestling Inc., rumors of the event, which WWE is calling the Super Show-Down, first emerged about two months ago, and while Monday Night Raw announcer Michael Cole had previously teased it, it’s only now that WWE has confirmed that the show will be taking place. The event will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Grounds, a stadium that had seated over 100,000 people in last year’s Australian Football League final, and will be held on Saturday, October 6, with “practically every superstar” from both Raw and SmackDown Live scheduled to appear.

In a video announcing the event, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon also mentioned John Cena and Ronda Rousey as specific wrestlers confirmed for the Super Show-Down, and dropped the names of Shawn Michaels, Big Show, and Kurt Angle as “legends” also scheduled to appear in Melbourne this October. The biggest announcement, however, came in the form of the match between The Undertaker and Triple H, which McMahon described as the “very last” match between both legends, and the “[end of an] iconic era” in WWE.

Big Undertaker match announced for #WWE stadium show https://t.co/wZBMGqylMc pic.twitter.com/iphnbdJAk5 — NoDQ.com – WWE Money in the Bank 2018 News #MITB (@nodqdotcom) June 16, 2018

While it’s not sure whether the above match will be a retirement match for one or both men in question, it will mark The Undertaker’s fourth match in the current year, assuming his Madison Square Garden match in July, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, pushes forward. For this year, the 53-year-old Undertaker has been much busier than expected, considering what happened last year at WrestleMania 33, as most fans assumed he had been retired by Roman Reigns in the main event match.

As the Super Show-Down in Melbourne is still more than three months away, more details about the event are likely to follow, and the lineup for the show is still subject to change between now and then. However, Wrestling Inc. opined that if the Undertaker vs. Triple H match will really be the final encounter for both longtime mainstays of the company, the Super Show-Down will serve as the perfect “huge spotlight event” for the two legends, who have both been with the WWE for over two decades.