Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Brother Rob On Father’s Day, Doesn’t Mention Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wrote an entire blog post during Father’s Day weekend to gush over her younger brother, Rob Kardashian, and all the ways that he is an amazing father to his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Black Chyna. However, she failed to mention one very important person, her own baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to a June 16 report by Life & Style Magazine, Khloe Kardashian mentioned that she sees so much of her brother in her late father, Robert Kardashian, and that seeing Rob grow as a father has been a “beautiful” thing to watch. However, she has been radio silent when it comes to her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True. Things have been rocky for the couple since then, and Khloe has barely mentioned Tristan via social media.

It is a possibility that Khloe Kardashian is refraining from mentioning Tristan Thompson online due to all of the hate that she would likely get on any post featuring her cheating baby daddy. In addition, Tristan has not mentioned Khloe, and did not give her a social media shout out on her first Mother’s Day back in May.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian is planning to pamper Tristan Thompson for Father’s Day, whether she posts about it online or not.

“Khloe plans to totally spoil Tristan for Father’s Day. Whatever has happened between them has nothing to do with her love and gratitude to him for giving her True. She has never wanted anything more than to be a mom and Tristan helped make that possible, so although they do still have certain issues to work out, she won’t let his mistakes ruin this special day. Khloe is dieting pretty hard herself but that isn’t going to stop her from cooking up all of Tristan’s favorite things and feeding him like a King,” the insider tells Hollywood Life.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be celebrating Father’s Day in Cleveland before they head back to L.A. to spend the rest of the summer. The couple are said to be returning to California in the coming days where they will spend some quality time with Khloe’s famous family and let baby True get to know her gaggle of cousins.