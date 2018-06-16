Camilla kicked off her shoes to walk on the beach, while Charles stayed buttoned down in a suit and tie.

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, cut loose, or at least as much as they could in the public eye, as Camilla took off her shoes to walk on the sand at Derrynane Beach in County Kerry, Ireland. A close-up photo revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall was indeed barefoot, with no stockings, as she was able to feel the sand in her toes.

But alas, Town & Country says that Prince Charles was staid in a suit, tie, and dress shoes as he walked along the shore. Prince Charles has a love of the beach and spoke about reducing waste to stop polluting our oceans.

“The nightmare result of eight million tonnes of plastic entering the ocean every year is set to get worse rather than better. We cannot indeed must not, allow this situation to continue,” he said.

Prince Charles and Camilla are on a royal tour of both the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on this trip and started in the town of Omagh in Northern Ireland, which suffered a great loss back in 1998 when the Omagh car bombing occurred. At the location of the car bombing, a memorial garden now stands.

Prince Charles and Camilla ended their Irish royal tour in County Kerry, where the Duchess of Cornwall let her hair down with the jaunt on the beach, says BBC. The duchess took her heels off for the walk, but was warned by Charles that she would “get sand in your shoes” when she slipped them back on. Camilla was seen shaking out her heels before getting into the awaiting helicopter.

Charles and Camilla were staying at Killarney House (Queen Victoria once stayed here, too in 1861), where a garden party was thrown in their honor. The couple also met with Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney and the leadership of Sinn Fein. Prince Charles gave a speech and toasted the relationship between England and Ireland, which has seen many troubles in the past.

“Our countries have traveled a troubled road together, but with reconciliation and understanding as our guide, we have found a very important new path to share prosperity and security and together we are determined we must never lose our way again.”

As most royal visits are packed with appearances, the couple popped into the Cork English Market, a reception at Cork’s City Hall, University College Cork, and Prince Charles went alone to National Maritime College and the Irish Naval Service base.