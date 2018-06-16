Pete Davidson Is Living The ‘Dream’ Following Engagement To Ariana Grande

News of the couple's engagement broke Monday.

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson and pop-star singing sensation Ariana Grande. News that the couple, both 24-years-old, got engaged after only confirming their relationship in May, broke headlines Monday, sending fans into a frenzy. While the two have yet to actually say the words that they are indeed engaged directly, they have not been opposed to indirectly saying it through their respective social media platforms.

On Friday, Davidson posted a sweet black-and-white photo of himself and his fiance on his Instagram. He captioned the photo, ” u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that” and according to Us Weekly, Grande herself not only “liked” the photo, she commented on it as well, displaying the heart and cloud emojis, followed by the words, “so much better.” The photo visibly shows off the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer’s beautiful engagement ring, which reportedly cost Davidson close to $100K.

Davidson’s cute display of love came hours after the “Bang Bang” singer tweeted out her own euphoria about their engagement, “i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the f**k back out.”

For the most part, people close to the couple have been very supportive and are really excited for them. The couple attended Robert Pattinson’s birthday bash last weekend where they were reportedly telling the guests that they “were engaged.” “They are both constantly making each other laugh,” said one source. “Their moms have met. They’ve been very public with their relationship on social media, and they are very in love,” the source added.

Grande’s former Sam & Cat co-star, Jenette McCurdy, also recently spoke out upon learning the news and had nothing but kind words for the couple. “I’m super proud of her and excited for her. I hope that she’s super happy. They seem like they’re a great fit. From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her,” she said.

However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, while they’re family and friends are happy for them, some are a little worried that Grande and Davidson are moving to fast in their decision to get engaged so soon.

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

“It’s incredibly sweet and everyone is happy for Ariana, but it’s hard not to be a little nervous for her. Things are moving so fast and both Pete and Ariana are so intense, her friends are definitely a little afraid that they could both be confusing lust for love.”

Sources say that the “Side To Side” singer is definitely sure that she is in love with Davidson and that he is the real deal. The couple have no plans to marry right away and instead are looking forward to enjoying being engaged for a long period of time.