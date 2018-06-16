‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For June 18-22: Another Paternity War, Scandalous Seduction & A Proposal

Jack thinks he's found his father, and it leads to a major war.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 18 through 22 promise stunning changes for Genoa City’s most prominent families. Don’t miss a moment of the heart-pounding drama.

Summer (Hunter King) thinks Billy’s (Jason Thompson) been a bad boy. Either he did something terrible and succumbed to Summer’s seduction, or the little temptress sets him up to make it look like he did something else addictive. Either way, next week, Summer works to get closer to her mom’s boyfriend, and later in the week Billy and Summer keep a secret, according to She Knows Soaps.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) may end up regretting that she didn’t listen when Billy asked her to find a place of their own. This is one instance of like mother, like daughter turning out to be a massive disaster.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) uses the key he found and realizes there’s a good chance that none other than Phillip Chancellor could be his biological father. When Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) realize the implications, the set out to make sure that Jack doesn’t get his stake in Chancellor. Things set up for yet another war in Genoa City. Of course, if Jack really is Phillip Chancellor’s biological son, doesn’t he deserve something of the company? Time will tell.

The search for Jack’s father is just getting started and summer is heating up in Genoa City! Tune in to see it next week on #YR. pic.twitter.com/zyhJEaeJAJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 15, 2018

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) stuns Sharon (Sharon Case) with a proposal of marriage. She’s not quite sure what to think. Plus, how will this help him regain custody of Christian? Surely there’s a plan somewhere in this madness, but it’s not readily apparent. Later in the week, they share their somewhat unexpected news, and they could be hardpressed to find many well-wishers in GC.

Speaking of the Newmans, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), receives a shocking computerized message that makes her question whether or not J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) still lives. Somebody knows what happened, and they’re threatening to reveal everything. A visit from J.T.’s ex-wife Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) certainly won’t soothe Victoria’s frazzled nerves. Between the threats, Mackenzie, and Brittany (Lauren Woodland) the truth might spill out any day.

Finally, for the Newman sibling trifecta Abby (Melissa Ordway) just gave Arturo (Jason Canela) a second chance. She even took him to Father’s Day much to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) shock. However, next week she decides to cool things down when she finds a woman’s undergarment that isn’t hers. Abby should consider just how badly Victor wants to keep Arturo away from her, though, before she makes any rash decisions.

Check out Monday’s The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr to find out what’s coming up.