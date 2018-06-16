Miley Cyrus Shows Off Tight Tummy In Black Sports Bra After Workout In L.A.

Music superstar Miley Cyrus showed off her tight tummy in a sporty athleisure ensemble outside a Los Angeles gym on Friday, as reported by the MailOnline. They noted that she wore a black sports bra, charcoal-grey yoga pants, and $160 Dr. Martens “Molly Patent” platform boots for her work-out session. Interestingly, she also wore several necklaces and bracelets which one wouldn’t normally associate with a rigorous workout but Cyrus has been a rebel for a good portion of her 25 years.

Earlier this week, the recording artist stepped in to defend Selena Gomez after the actress and singer was called “ugly” by Italian fashion designer Stefano Gabbana. Per People, Cyrus showed her support on social media in a profanity-ridden set of comments, where she described her former Disney Channel co-star as being “fine as f***.” They also said Miley made her feelings about Gomez very clear on Instagram after a fan posted a throwback photo of the twosome hugging each other a few years ago. Miley then took it directly to the fashion designer in the comments section of the throwback photo of them, writing, “Well what that d**k head said (if it’s true) is f***ing false and total bull s***.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Gomez’s fans slammed the designer after he wrote in the comments on a photo showing the former Wizards of Waverly Place actress wearing various different red dresses, “è proprio brutta.” Cyrus’s defense of Gomez comes despite the often rocky decade-long relationship between these megawatt stars. While both used to date Nick Jonas, it is unknown if he was the source of contention. It could be the singer is just too busy to worry about such things.

Back on May 3, the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s partnership with Converse to have her own line of the popular Chucks debuted, which included other branded content, including hats, shirts, hoodies, pants, and more. Five months prior, Miley first teased at the collab to Cosmopolitan. Back then, the singer took to Instagram to show off the shoes off. “Look what I got!!!!!! The very 1st sample of my collection with @converse!!!! I’m in loooooooooooooooove!!!!!!!!! They r even cuter in person BTW! BB pink glitter staxxxx!,” she captioned one pic showing the glittery high tops.

“Converse has no boundaries. It’s outspoken. I’ve always identified with Converse because the brand appeals to and represents so many different cultures and walks of life. And they’re accessible,” Cyrus told Nike News. “I definitely had my fans in mind and in my heart when I was creating,” she said. “I put what they love about me and what I love about them into the design.”