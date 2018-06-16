‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star Freddie Smith Learns About Diamonds While Buying Engagement Ring For Alyssa Tabit

Freddie and Alyssa hit the town yesterday to do some shopping. After their outing, Freddie took to Instagram to drop a serious announcement.

Freddie Smith has an important gay role on the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. He has played the part of Sonny Kiriakis with so much passion that fans of the show have often confused him with being gay in real life. In reality, Freddie has been in a long-term, heterosexual, relationship with Addicts Anonymous actress Alyssa Tabit since 2013.

The handsome Days of Our Lives star posted a photo on his Instagram account yesterday. He captioned it with details about his day, which he spent shopping with Alyssa. “What an incredible experience today,” Freddie stated. “Now, I get to find a time to surprise her with the proposal.”

Soap Hub points out that anyone who has had the pleasure of shopping for an engagement ring can tell you that it isn’t easy. Not only does one have to worry about style and design, the diamonds themselves can be quite complicated.

In his caption, Freddie admitted that he learned a great deal about rings yesterday. He had the pleasure of discovering the difference between diamond cuts, colors, clarities, and shape. The young Days start commented on all of the “fancy abbreviations of SI1 SI2 VVS2 VS2 and Color G, H, and I. The list goes on!”

Freddie divulged to his social media followers that shopping for an engagement ring was a pleasant experience as the store owners walked them through finding their “dream ring,” He exclaimed that the couple is grateful and eager for what life has to offer.

“Cheers to the next step.”

Freddie didn’t disclose the date, or any further details, surrounding his pending proposal. His social media followers shared their excitement over the announcement, however, many individuals pleaded with him to not wait too long to ask Alyssa to marry him. Everyone is excited to see the ring they chose.

Although Freddie’s Days of Our Lives character, Sonny Kiriakis, is having a tough run in the romantic department lately, the actor’s relationship with Alyssa seems to be working exceedingly well.

Freddie and Alyssa work together as both life partners, as well as in work. The couple hosts a successful podcast.

The Freddie & Alyssa Show releases weekly podcasts available on iTunes. The episodes include interviews with influences of all varieties. The show is meant to be a valuable and thought-provoking asset to the listeners.