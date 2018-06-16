‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Plot Spoiled For Chris Pratt By ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland

Before Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom premiered in theaters this weekend, the film’s star Chris Pratt said the plot was ruined for him by Spider-Man: Homecoming franchise star Tom Holland.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly for their Sirius XM radio show, 38-year-old Pratt revealed that 22-year-old Holland knew the plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom before the actual star of the movie. Holland developed a friendship with Jurassic World director J.A. Bayona after starring in his 2012 film, The Impossible.

As Pratt tells it, Bayona shared the plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Holland who decided to spill the beans. Pratt was working on the film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. on the same lot that Holland was filming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The result was Pratt learning about Jurassic World from Holland before he was ever given an actual script.

“… He said, ‘Hey mate, I just talked to J.A., mate, he told me the whole plot of the story,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Yeah, there’s like a volcano,'” said Pratt who initially thought Holland was joking. “He told me the whole story, so I heard it right from Tom Holland first. And then, when I read the script, I was like, he wasn’t messing with me. It was all real.”

Holland, who starred in Avengers: Infinity War with Pratt, has come to be known for spoiling movies. When he popped up at a screening of Avengers: Infinity War in Los Angeles earlier this year, the English actor who plays Spider-Man shared a phrase “I’m alive” with a theater full of people before they even saw the film.

He soon realized his mistake and explained his misstep at Comicpalooza last month.

“We went to this screening and someone had told me before they had already seen the film, they’ve already seen the film,” Holland revealed, according to Comicbook.com.

The English actor recalled being told to “shut up, stop talking” and apologized to the 300 people in the theater while speaking at Comicpalooza. Holland’s co-stars have previously called him out for spoiling the plot of films.

Laura Harrier, the actress who starred alongside Holland in Spider-Man Homecoming, named him as the worst person to keep a secret.

“He is the worst. He tells everything,” the actress said, according to Cinemablend. “I’m always like, ‘What are you saying? Stop!”

While Holland may have spoiled the plot of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for Pratt, no reports have been made of him doing the same for moviegoers. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is now playing in theaters.