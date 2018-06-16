Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Rare Photo Britney Spears, Brother Bryan Spears, And Their Kids

It was a family affair.

It’s not often that the Spears family gathers together, but when they do, it makes a photo-worthy occasion.

According to People, the whole Spears clan gathered together to celebrate Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughter, Maddie’s, 10th birthday. Though her actual birthday isn’t until June 19, the family decided to celebrate the happy occasion early. The latest addition to the Spears family — Jamie Lynn’s daughter, Ivey Joan, was also included in the picture.

In the snapshot, the three Spears siblings all sit on a couch as they pose together with their children. They appear to be in a hotel room but it is unclear where the photo was actually taken. Twenty-seven-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears sits on the end of the couch, posing in a black and white checkered top and a red Nike baseball cap. Her sister Britney sits on the other end of the couch wearing a red top and her hair up in a high, messy bun.

Forty-one-year-old Bryan Spears sits next to Britney on the other side of the couch, looking casual in jeans, a black t-shirt, hat, and a pair of sneakers. All of the Spears’ cousins sit in the middle of the couch in between the siblings including Britney’s kids, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James. Baby Ivey sits on her sister Maddie’s lap and Bryan’s daughter, Sophia, sits on the lap of her cousin.

♥️FAMILY♥️ A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

The sweet photo was posted to Jamie Lynn’s Instagram account and has obviously gained a ton of attention from her army of followers. Within just 20 hours of being posted, the photo has already gained over 73,000 likes as well as over 400 comments. Many fans gushed over the extremely rare photo while countless other fans chimed in on what a happy family the Spears appear to be.

“What a beautiful group of people.”

“This makes my heart happy,” another fan chimed in.

Prior to posting the family snapshot, Jamie Lynn shared a photo of the family singing happy birthday to Maddie at a restaurant. The video shows the whole Spears clan together once again and ends with the 10-year-old blowing out candles on her adorable little birthday cake.

????BIRTHDAY WEEK ???? A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Jun 15, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

As many fans will recall, Jamie Lynn’s daughter was involved in a horrible ATV accident last year. E! Online shares that Maddie was riding in an ATV near her home in Kentwood, Louisiana when she flipped it into a pond. She was trapped underwater for several minutes before she was rushed to the hospital. Maddie celebrated her ninth birthday by posing for a photo with two of the people who helped to save her.

“The hardest milestone me and my family have ever faced was almost losing our beautiful Maddie. But thanks to God and the two angels in this picture we were able to celebrate Maddie turning 9 years old all together,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

Happy birthday to Maddie!