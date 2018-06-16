Kim Kardashian Gets Dragged For Straightening Daughter North’s Hair

Critics accused the reality TV star of damaging her 5-year-old daughter's hair.

Kim Kardashian was trashed by some on social media after being photographed with daughter North, whose hair had either been straightened or was transformed with a ponytail extension.

Critics argued that either way, Kim was damaging her 5-year-old daughter’s hair and possibly her self-esteem. “They already damaging this poor baby’s hair!” one Twitter user remarked.

Another fumed, “Kids shouldn’t go through that. Her hair is curly and beautiful and she should wear it like that. My sister’s hair got completely destroyed when she was just 11 cuz my parents straightened it.”

Is Hair A Political Statement?

Hair straightening and the wearing of hair extensions have long been a controversial topic among women of color. Some African-American women embrace their naturally curly hair, saying it’s a symbol of black pride, the BBC reported.

“When my daughter was young, she had a habit of complimenting women’s hair but I noticed she only complimented women with straight hair, not afro-textured,” said Lehkia Lee. “I didn’t want my daughter Siirah to have a narrow perspective of what was considered beautiful.”

Others say it’s just hair and that people need to stop imbuing everything with racial overtones, saying women should be allowed to wear their hair however they like without others assuming they’re making a political statement.

Some Twitter users slammed Kim Kardashian for straightening North’s hair, which is naturally curly.

Others said Kim has the right to style her daughter’s hair however she feels like. Either way, North looks adorable and very fashionable.

Interestingly, Kardashian previously revealed how much her daughter loves curly hair, and that she has encouraged North to embrace it.

“She’s obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, ‘You have curly hair like me,'” Kardashian told Interview.

That said, Kim Kardashian changes her hairstyle all the time. She has naturally wavy hair but has straightened it, curled, it, dyed it platinum blonde, worn cornrows, and sported a variety of weaves and extensions over the years.

In January 2018, Kardashian was blasted on social media after wearing cornrows in her hair and referring to the style as “Bo Derek braids.”

Kim, who’s married to music icon Kanye West, was accused of “cultural appropriation” and was viciously slammed for crediting a white woman for the hairstyle, Seventeen reported.

As the Inquisitr has reported, Bo Derek shot to worldwide fame after starring in the hit 1979 film 10, where her sleek bikini body and wholesome good looks were celebrated as the Perfect 10, or the pinnacle of female beauty.