Watch Nigeria Vs. Croatia Football Livestream: Start Time, Streaming Video Link For 2018 World Cup Opener

The teams are both looking to open with a win in a very tough Group D.

Football fans unable to make it to a television will be able to watch a livestream of the Nigeria vs. Croatia football match and see if the Super Eagles can start the 2018 World Cup with a huge victory.

The teams meet on Saturday, with start time scheduled for 7 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET). It will be broadcast on television both in Europe and Nigeria, and also available to livestream online for fans unable to make it to a television (links to the online video can be found below). As ESPN noted, it is seen as a make-or-break match for both teams as their Group D is also stacked with Argentina and the surprising Iceland squad. A loss for either team would set up a difficult path and likely necessitate a win over favorite Argentina.

Fans who watch the Nigeria vs. Croatia football match live online will see a Super Eagles team at a bit of a disadvantage after being hit with the injury bug. Coach Gernot Rohr was forced to make some last-minute changes to the starting XI after Leon Balogun suffered an injury and Tyronne Ebuehi suffered a nose injury in training, the Daily Post reported. Kenneth Omeruo will take the place of Balogun and Shehu Abdullahi will fill in for Ebuehi.

The Super Eagles have losses in their last four international friendly matches and come in under somewhat of a scandal after Rohr accused reporters of lying in their coverage of the team. But as ESPN noted, Nigeria have a history of performing at the biggest stage, including their run to the Round of 16 in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Rorh believes his team is ready to rise to the occasion once again.

“I love this group because we know how to rise to the occasion together,” Rohr said. “Nigeria will be ready for Croatia.”

The match is an intriguing one, pitting the mostly young Nigerian squad — including 19-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho — against a very experienced Croatian squad. The team’s midfield is made up of Real Madrid’s Luka Modric and Mateo Kovacic and Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic.

The Super Eagles do have experience in the form of 31-year-old captain Jon Obi Mikel, who was also the team’s age-exempted player in the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Nigeria vs. Croatia football match can find an online video through Fox Sports Go. Football fans in Nigeria will be able to watch the 2018 World Cup opening match online through SuperSport.