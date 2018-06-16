Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Plunging Top And Thigh-High Slit Leather Skirt

JLo is looking hotter than ever in a plunging black top and double slit leather skirt.

Jennifer Lopez is proving age that age is most definitely just a number as she showed off her incredibly toned body on social media this week. Per Entertainment Tonight, JLo – who unbelievably is 48-years-old – wowed her more than 45 million Twitter followers this week by posting a very sexy snap showing her rocking a plunging top with a high slit skirt.

Jennifer’s toned body was on full display in the stunning new photo, which she posted alongside the words “about last night” before adding on Twitter, “Let’s talk about it” with a hot fire emoji.

The stunning photo featured Lopez showing off a serious amount of skin as she rocked a plunging black top which she then paired with a tight leather skirt.

Showing off even more skin and revealing her incredible toned legs, the mom of two’s leather skirt featured two thigh-high slits on both sides which then turned into zips on her hips.

JLo kept her shoes a little simpler, opting for black strappy heels and also wore large hoop earring to accessorize her very sexy look.

The snap was clearly a hit with Jennifer’s fans, as the photo Lopez shared on June 15 received almost 10,000 likes on Twitter in just over seven hours. Lopez also shared the same photo via her Instagram Stories account.

LET’S TALK ABOUT IT ???? pic.twitter.com/EctRmnhXXC — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 16, 2018

The latest hot photo of JLo showing off a serious amount of skin for her followers comes after she proudly revealed her abs in a plunging crop top.

The Daily Mail revealed that Jennifer proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in a white sports bra and athletic leggings before performing as part of her Las Vegas residency shows.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported last month, Jennifer clearly works hard to get – and keep – her incredible body in shape, as her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez shared a video of the twosome working out hard together at an exercise class.

JLo, who also revealed her toned abs in a matching white sports bra and leggings in the video, worked out with her boyfriend in the new boot camp clip while the former basketball star went shirtless as he sweated with the “Dinero” singer in Miami.

Per Daily Mail, Lopez has been open about her love of exercising and keeping fit in the past, telling Your Fitness magazine in 2016, “I love the way working out makes me feel.”

But it’s not just her regular gym routine that allows the 48-year-old mom of twins to keep her body looking so good, as she admitted that she also ensures what she puts in her body is working in her favor, too.

“I drink plenty of water [and] fuel my body with healthy foods,” Jennifer told the magazine at the time, adding that she also makes a big point of always getting eight hours of sleep every night to keep her body in tip-top condition.