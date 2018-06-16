Fleetwood Mac Announce First Show With Revamped Band, Tease Heartbreakers And Crowded House Songs

The legendary rock band will hit the road with new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn this fall.

Fleetwood Mac will hit the road for a major North American Tour this October, but ahead of that, the revamped band will make their debut at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. The legendary band, which includes longtime members Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, and Christine McVie, will take the stage for the first time with Mike Campbell (former lead guitarist for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) and Neil Finn (the frontman of Crowded House), who replaced fired singer-guitarist Lindsey Buckingham in April.

The new Fleetwood Mac lineup will perform Friday, September 21, at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival, according to Entertainment Weekly. The show marks the first time that Fleetwood Mac will play the popular Las Vegas music festival.

With two new musicians on board, Fleetwood Mac has already teased some changes for the band’s concert playlist. In an interview with Yahoo Music, Fleetwood Mac founding member Mick Fleetwood hinted that the band will incorporate highlights from the careers of the Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the already crowded Fleetwood Mac songbook.

The drummer told Yahoo that Campbell and Finn’s “heritage and their background [will] be appropriately part of the show” as they try to come up with a career-spanning setlist.

“We’re all exchanging lists, emailing madly backwards and forwards,” the Fleetwood Mac drummer teased.

Before we head out on tour, come see us perform at the @iHeartRadio Music Festival! @CapitalOne pre-sale starts today and general on-sale this Friday! Buy your #iHeartFestival tix: https://t.co/4Kfdnk2fyl pic.twitter.com/nyvkDAC3vE — Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwoodmac) June 12, 2018

Mike Campbell co-wrote some of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ biggest songs, including “Refugee,” “Here Comes My Girl,” and “You Got Lucky,” while Neil Finn is behind the Crowded House hit “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” among others.

Stevie Nicks has already revealed that the departure of Lindsey Buckingham has opened up a whole new world for Fleetwood Mac. Nicks told Rolling Stone the band will finally be able to play some of the songs from the band’s early, Peter Green era. Green departed Fleetwood Mac in 1970, four years before Nicks and Buckingham joined the band.

“We were never able to do that since 1975 because certain people in the band weren’t interested in doing that, ” Stevie told Rolling Stone of playing Fleetwood Mac’s early songs. “Now we’re able to open the set with a lot; a raucous version of ‘Rattlesnake Shake’ or something. I’d also like to do ‘Station Man,’ which has always been one of my favorites. We’re definitely doing ‘Oh Well.'”

Nicks also promised that there are 10 hits the band “has” to play, but her fantasy list may even include “Black Magic Woman,” the Peter Green-penned song that Santana made famous but was first recorded by Fleetwood Mac in 1968.

“I think everything is just open, looking at what we’ve done since the beginning and no doubt touching on some of the blues stuff that Campbell, very specifically, is insisting that we do. And happily so,” Mick Fleetwood told Yahoo. “I was around Stevie’s house the other night with Campbell, and we quietly realized that we were heading towards a three-hour show! It was a sort of comedic moment,”

Mick Fleetwood added that the band is looking forward to putting on “an incredibly vibrant show that is truly groundbreaking,” and he even teased the possibility of a future Fleetwood Mac album with the new band, citing Mike Campbell and Neil Finn’s impressive songwriting careers.

“I truly believe that [new music] will happen,” Fleetwood said. “I’m hoping that we can throw out a couple of calling cards before we go out on the road…It’s hugely important, whichever way you look at it, for a band to remain being creative [and] not treading water.”