Pregnant Kate Hudson Reveals Her Bare Baby Bump In A Tiny Bikini At The Beach

Kate is showing off her growing baby bump in a two piece bikini.

Pregnant Kate Hudson is proudly showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini. In new photos published by Daily Mail this week, the actress – who’s currently expecting her third child – wowed in a two piece bikini as she put her bare bump on display during a family vacation to Greece on June 15.

The site shared photos of the stunning star in a tiny pink and white bikini with a matching sarong as she spent some time in the sun in Mykonos with her family, including her brother, Scream Queens actor Oliver Hudson, and her mom Goldie Hawn, who were also photographed in their beachwear during their European trip.

Hawn looked stunning a black and white patterned maxi dress as she spent some time with her children in Greece.

Though he wasn’t photographed by the paparazzi while Kate proudly revealed her growing bump during the beach trip, the outlet claimed that the Fools Gold actress’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa – the father of her unborn baby – also made the trip with the Hudson/Hawn family.

In the candid new vacation snaps, Hudson shielded her eyes from the sun with dark black shades while keeping her hair short and also sweetly cradled her big uncovered bump in another candid photo with her mom.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Kate Hudson shows off HUGE baby belly as she hits beach in bikini https://t.co/bySBp0ab2v — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 15, 2018

As Inquisitr previously reported, Hudson first put her much smaller bump on display in a red bikini in April.

The candid paparazzi photos showing pregnant Kate revealing her bikini body come shortly after she spoke out about working while pregnant in an interview with People.

Speaking at an event in New York City, Hudson said that she’s gotten used to working while pregnant, as she did the same while expecting her two other children.

Kate is mom to 14-year-old Ryder (her son with former husband Chris Robinson) and 6-year-old Bingham (her son with ex-boyfriend Matthew Bellamy).

“I’ve always worked pregnant. I was doing movies right after I had babies and I was in movies when I was pregnant hiding babies,” she told the site of how she kept on acting while pregnant with her first two children.

Hudson then revealed that she’ll continue to work for around a month and a half before retreating to what she called her “baby bubble” to enjoy some maternity leave with her little girl.

As reported by E! News in April, Kate confirmed on Instagram that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

Brian Ach / Getty Images

Kate sweetly revealed the gender of her unborn child by popping balloons with her boyfriend at what appeared to be a gender reveal party that then showered pink confetti down to confirm that her third child is a baby girl.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” Hudson continued in the caption of the video, adding that it had become “too darn challenging to hide” now that her bump had started to show more.

“My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited!” Kate added in the caption of the video. “A little girl on the way.”