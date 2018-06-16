‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap Fri. June 15: Sally Shoots At Wyatt, Brooke Seduces Ridge, Steffy Says Yes

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 15 states that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) were discussing their new granddaughter Kelly. Brooke tells Ridge that while she’s not thrilled that Liam and Steff are back together again, she will support their new family unit. They also talk about a text that Ridge had received from Thomas. Evidently, Thomas had broken up with Sally (Courtney Hope) and had gone back to the mother of his child, Caroline. Ridge was glad that both his children were putting their families back together again.

Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, says that Brooke points out that Sally wouldn’t have taken the news well. Ridge is just glad that Thomas has Sally out of his life and has moved on with his family. Later, Brooke appears in a sexy piece of lingerie and asks what does she need to do to get some attention. Ridge tosses his phone, and begins kissing his wife.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were discussing Hope’s reaction to seeing them as a family. According to She Knows Soaps, Liam thinks that Hope has accepted his decision to move on with Steffy. He also gets a text from Thomas telling him that he and Caroline are back together. They discuss Steffy’s brother’s relationship and also wonder how Sally reacted to Thomas leaving her.

Steffy, Hope and Liam become emotional when Hope and Steffy seek closure and Hope meets baby Kelly. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wDoNVfWT2D #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/32Ls4URYHc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 14, 2018

They put the baby to sleep and the couple cuddle on the couch. Liam tells her that he didn’t return to his family only for their daughter’s sake. Liam tells Steffy that he loves her. Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, June 16 reveals that Steffy never took her ring off even after the annulment. With a “Trust me,” Liam takes off Steffy’s ring and proposes to her again. Steffy says yes that she will marry him again.

After sharing a tender moment, Liam makes a new proposal of marriage to the woman he loves. WATCH FULL EPISODES: https://t.co/XMXp1Jno84 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Kpl5jod1kB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 15, 2018

At the Bikini Bar, Wyatt (Darin Brooks) sees Sally Spectra. He asks her how is it that she’s no longer in New York, and Sally informs him that Thomas and Caroline are back together again. They chat to the bartender Danny (Keith Carlos) who wants to call a cab for the two have just downed their sorrows in numerous drinks. However, Wyatt tells him that he lives within walking distance of the bar. Sally spews that all the Spencers make her sick and thanks to Bill, she now has nothing. When paying for her drinks, her card is declined but Wyatt foots the bill anyway.

It's always happy hour when @Keith_Carlos is bartending on #BoldandBeautiful! Who wants to go to Bikini Bar now? ????????‍♂️ Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/OJeU3kxPwy — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 15, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful recap indicates that Wyatt also tells Sally that she can sleep at his home. Back at his place, he tells her that she should swallow her pride and accept his help. Sally tells him she didn’t have anywhere to go. As Wyatt tries to seat her, a gun falls out of her purse. Sally raps it up and points it at him. Muttering that it’s all his father’s fault, Sally fires the gun.