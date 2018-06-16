Emilia Clarke Reveals What She And Her Friends Really Do In The Loo At A Beyonce Concert

On Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke plays Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, The Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regnant of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons. However, even the aspiring ruler of Westeros can’t deny the awesome power of Queen Bey. In fact, Emilia admires Beyonce so much that she and a friend recently swiped a life-size cardboard of the singer and took it to the loo with them.

Emilia Clarke didn’t bend the knee to Beyonce when she attended the “Run the World” singer’s Manchester concert on Friday night. However, as reported by The Daily Mail, the actress did show reverence to the singer on Instagram. Clarke shared a photo that was snapped at the concert, where she seemingly didn’t get the opportunity to meet Beyonce in person. Instead, the Mother of Dragons had to settle for posing with a cardboard cutout of the Mother of Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir.

“FYI ITS ALL ABOUT BEY,” Clarke captioned the image. “Bare witness to the end of the best night of my life.”

Even though the flimsy Beyonce in her photo was as much of a lie as pretty much anything that ever came of Littlefinger’s mouth, fans freaked out over seeing their Khaleesi next to Sasha Fierce.

“When two queens collide,” read one response to her photo.

Emilia Clarke attended the concert with a group of friends that included her Solo: A Star Wars Story costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and the gal pals got a bit goofy during a bathroom break. In an Instagram video, Emilia reveals that she and Phoebe brought the cardboard Beyonce into the women’s restroom with them. Emilia can be heard off-camera talking to Phoebe, who is in a stall with the door closed.

“I’m just with someone, hold on,” Phoebe says.

When the stall door opens, the cardboard cutout of Beyonce emerges first, followed by the Fleabag actress. Emilia Clarke bursts out laughing as her friend struts past her with the likeness of the pop star. Clarke captioned the goofy video with the hashtag “#whatwereallydointheloo.”

….. ???? #whatwereallydointheloo @beyonce A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on Jun 15, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT

In another Instagram post, Clarke revealed that Lola Frears, the actress daughter of director Stephen Frears, was another member of the crew that attended the Beyonce concert. The pals held up an OTR II tour ticket and posed for a selfie together, which Clarke shared along with a Dizzee Rascal lyric.

Emilia Clarke once told Harper’s Bazaar that Beyonce is such a big fan of Game of Thrones that Jay-Z bought her one of Dany’s dragon eggs as a gift, so surely someday the wife of the Watch the Throne rapper and the woman who has an eye on the Iron Throne will meet and break the internet — and the wheel.