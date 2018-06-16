‘Evil Dead 2’ Might Just Happen After All, But There’s A Catch

Director Fede Alverez says he’s all in to direct a second ‘Evil Dead’ film, but one simple thing has to happen first.

Much skepticism was expressed when it was announced Evil Dead was getting a reboot sans Bruce Campbell. Campbell’s character of Ash Williams is synonymous with the Evil Dead franchise. Horror audiences were largely in agreement that if Campbell can’t return, neither can Evil Dead, even if that did spell certain disaster for the franchise. Director of the 2013 Evil Dead reboot took a serious risk in the undertaking that was going against the wishes of a fan base as rabid as Evil Dead fans. It would seem that risk carried considerable reward. Evil Dead wasn’t an overwhelming critical success, but it faired well. Audiences, however, loved the movie. Moreover, it was a huge financial success. When all was said and done, Evil Dead made nearly $100 million on a budget of $17 million.

Recently Bruce Campbell dusted off the ol’ chainsaw and broomstick, reprising his role of Ash Williams in the Starz series Ash Vs. Evil Dead. As luck would have it, Ash Vs. The Evil Dead was cancelled at the completion of its third season. With Bruce Campbell assuring audiences he’s retired from the role of Ash, the future of Evil Dead looked grim. But today director Fede Alvarez has given horror fans some hope. According to Bloody-Disgusting, horror fans had better start paying less attention to guys in hockey masks and start paying more attention to soccer.

Yes, you’re reading correctly, soccer. In a tweet, Alvarez seemed to affirm that his making Evil Dead 2 was contingent upon whether or not Uruguay wins the World Cup. If they do, the director seems to agree it’ll be time to get the ball rolling on Evil Dead 2.

Is this just a joke? Or perhaps does Fede Alvaraz already know he’s going to be directing Evil Dead 2 and is just having fun with fans, allowing hem to think the whole thing was decided over a soccer game? It’s difficult to tell at this point.

It has been stated that Evil Dead (2013) is not a remake at all, but actually a sequel to the original Evil Dead trilogy. Though Ash did not appear in the movie, it’s understood that he’s still out there, somewhere.

Evil Dead Director Fede Alvarez attends the press Q&A of “Evil Dead” at the Movies On Demand Lounge during Comic-Con International 2013 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 20, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for iN DEMAND) Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

In a less and less common move, Alvarez rejected CGI as a cheap catch-all for special effects. Alvarez instead opted for legitimate props and practical effects, using significantly large amounts of fake blood. In fact a scene towards the end of Evil Dead where it quite literally rains blood was done completely without the useage of CGI.