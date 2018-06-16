Kristin Cavallari Releases New Teaser For Upcoming Reality Show, ‘Very Cavallari’

Kristin Cavallari, released new footage for her upcoming E! reality series, 'Very Cavallari.'

Kristin Cavallari, who is most known for starring in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and The Hills, which aired from 2004 to 2010, released a new trailer for her upcoming reality series, Very Cavallari.

Fans of MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills know that drama followed Kristin. However, Cavallari said that she was playing a role on the hit MTV series.

In The Hills, Kristin said that she understood the character that they wanted her to play. Cavallari said that when she decided to come on board, she made the decision to take her role on the show as a job and separate the “Hills life” from her real life.

Now, the mom-of-three is excited to introduce fans to the “real Kristin” in her upcoming reality show, Very Cavallari.

“I think Very Cavallari is the first time people will get to see the real Kristin.”

Kristin said the show will reflect every area of her life. The 31-year-old entrepreneur said that viewers will see her juggling life as a wife, a best friend, and businesswoman, according to People.

Kristin said that she’s been able to channel her b**** personal into being a boss and owning her own company. Kristin said that viewers will get to see who she is with the people she loves.

Cavallari said that she has a few regrets and moments on the show that she isn’t too proud of, but she credits the shows with shaping her who she is today.

Kristin recalled executive producer, Adam DiVello, asking her if “The b**** is back” storyline for the show was okay with her. Cavallari said that she was on board because the bigger picture was that they were filming a show which had to be entertaining.

The True Roots author said that she is excited for fans to see her in a new light since wrapping up The Hills seven years ago. Very Cavallari is the first time that Kristin was involved in the production aspect of filming and now she is able to say, “This is 100 percent me.”

Kristin said that the time was right to start filming again and she’s excited to let the world back into her life. However, this time around, Kristin has an executive producer credit, so she’s happy knowing that if she wants something taken out of the show, she could make it happen.

Cavallari said that this was a “very, very freeing feeling” after coming from Laguna Beach and The Hills, where she had no control or say over anything, according to People.

Cavallari said that after almost eight years, she was ready to be filmed again. In the time she stopped filming, Kristin got married and started raising a family. Kristin tied the knot with NFL alum Jay Cutler, and welcomed three children: Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 2. Cavallari also launched her own lifestyle brand called Uncommon James.