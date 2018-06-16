Chris Hardwick Denies Sexual Abuse Claims Made By His Ex-Girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra

Hardwick has now responded to allegations leveled at him by Chloe Dykstra.

Chris Hardwick is speaking out after being accused of sexual abuse by his former girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra. The Talking Dead host is now denying any wrong doing, and reveals he is saddened to be accused of such terrible things.

According to a June 15 report by TMZ, Chris Hardwick released a statement revealing that he is innocent of the claims Chloe Dykstra has made against him, and that he was “heartbroken” to read Chloe’s claims.

“I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her.”

Chris Hardwick went on to reveal that while he and Chloe Dykstra lived together, he found out that she had cheated on him. He claims that he ended the relationship and that for “several weeks” after the couple broke up, Chloe tried to get back together, and even told him she wanted to have his children. However, he says that he didn’t want to build a life with someone who was “unfaithful” to him, and told her he had no interest in rekindling the relationship.

“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur. I was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women,” Chris Hardwick added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chloe Dykstra posted an essay in which she reveals that she was sexually assaulted in a past relationship by a man that was 20 years old than her. Although she did not name Chris Hardwick, it was more than clear that she was talking about the comedian and television host.

In the essay, Chloe claims that her ex-boyfriend forced her to be intimate with him, and follow a set of strict rules, including having no male friends and refraining from going out at night without him present.

The allegations of sexual misconduct have already started to hurt Chris Hardwick’s career. On Friday, Nerdist, the website that Hardwick founded and later sold to Legendary Entertainment, removed all of his content and revealed that he will no longer have any affiliation with the brand.

Chloe Dykstra has yet to publicly respond to Chris Hardwick’s denial of her allegations against him.