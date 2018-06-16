Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly Getting Their Old Chemistry Back

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a very rocky couple of months. However, they are said to finally be getting their old chemistry back again.

According to a June 15 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been reconnecting as of late. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter True, back in April, are said to be spending a lot of time getting intimate.

Sources tell the outlet that Khloe has been busy working out hard in hopes of getting her pre-baby body back. However, although Kardashian has been hitting the gym she is also getting exercise by having some special alone time with Tristan.

“Khloe’s working out twice a day right now to get her summer body right and tight, but she’s got a secret weapon that doesn’t involve the gym. She’s been joking that her favorite workout is [in the bedroom]. Since Tristan has been off season, he and Khloe have been spending nights together again, and when the baby is asleep, it is time for [alone time].”

Meanwhile, sources are revealing that even though Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are finally getting some of their chemistry back after his recent cheating scandal they are still planning on living apart for the summer. It was recently revealed that the pair would be moving back to L.A. and that they will be living in separate homes once they have returned to California.

“They’re both leaving Cleveland and heading to LA, but they’re going to live apart. They’ve been fighting nonstop. They can’t get through one conversation without it turning into a huge argument,” a source previously told Life & Style Magazine.

As many fans already know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other woman surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. Although Kardashian’s family reportedly urged her to leave Thompson and come home to Cali, the reality star decided to stay in Cleveland and stand by her man. The couple are now reportedly working through their issues in hopes of keeping their family together.

Since the cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spotted out together a few times, and Khloe has even been seen at a few of Tristan’s basketball games. However, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have publicly spoken out about the scandal, leaving fans wondering if they’ll make it through the drama.