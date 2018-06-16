Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow II Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping, Raping Elderly Women

The list of alleged crimes is long and serious for the former pro tight end.

At California’s Vista Superior Courthouse on Friday, June 15, former NFL player Kellen Winslow II pled not guilty to multiple felony charges that are said to be part of a crime spree in Encinitas that began in March and didn’t end until he was arrested for burglary on June 7, reported the Associated Press.

The 34-year-old ex-tight end was jailed, without bail, and must go to the San Diego County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing on June 25. If Winslow gets convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life behind bars.

During Friday’s hearing, Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens outlined all of the charges Winslow is facing, reported the San Diego Union-Tribune:

Kidnapping and Rape: He is being accused of kidnapping and raping a 54-year-old female hitchhiker on March 13, and a 59-year-old lady on May 13. Both of the alleged victims claimed the incidents took place after they got into his vehicle.

Indecent Exposure: On May 24, he allegedly exposed himself to a 55-year-old woman who was gardening at the time.

Burglary with the Intent to Commit a Sex Offense: Winslow allegedly broke into the mobile homes of a 71-year-old woman on June 1, and an 86-year-old woman on June 7.

Kellen Winslow II at his arraignment on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, California. Hayne Palmour / AP Images

When he was arrested on June 7 for suspicion of felony burglary, he was able to post $50,000 bail and walk free. However, on Thursday, June 14, he was arrested again — this time for all of the already-mentioned charges.

Prior to this year’s alleged crime spree, he did not have a criminal history. He was arrested for possession of synthetic marijuana in November 2013 after a woman in New Jersey told police that she saw him masturbating in a parked car outside of a Target store, but the charge was later dismissed.

Winslow spent 10 seasons with the NFL, playing with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and New York Jets from 2004-2013. During his rookie season with the Browns, he broke his right leg and then sustained a serious right knee injury that offseason after getting into a motorcycle accident. While a Jet in 2013, he was suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Kellen Winslow II during his arraignment on Friday, June 15, 2018, in Vista, California. Hayne Palmour / AP Images

The son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., he has been married to Janelle Winslow for 12 years. The couple has two children, 7-year-old son Jalen, and 4-year-old daughter Juliana.

Winslow’s father was in the courtroom supporting his son. After the hearing, he and his son’s wife issued a joint statement. “On behalf of our son and my husband, we want to reiterate our love, support, and affection for him during this difficult process,” they said, according to the Union-Tribune.“We will always be there for him, and we know the true facts will come out.”