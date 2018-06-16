Jessica Alba Posts Video Of Daughters Honor And Haven To Celebrate Their Last Day Of School

Jessica Alba, founder of The Honest Co., posts an adorable video of her daughters Honor Marie and Haven Garner to celebrate their last day of school.

Jessica Alba, co-founder of The Honest Company, posted a video of daughters, Honest and Haven on Instagram to celebrate their last day of school, according to the Daily Mail. The 37-year-old mom shared a cute Boomerang video of her two girls as they engaged in an adorable happy dance. In the photo, Honor Marie, 10, and Haven Garner, 6, stood next to one another on the family’s front porch as they playfully danced back and forth.

“Mah babies last day of 4th and 1st grade! So proud of them! We finished the year #proudmom.”

Honor wore a white T-shirt under a leather jacket with a ruffled skirt. The pre-teen’s look was complete with black socks and bright yellow combat boots.

Haven donned a T-shirt, denim jacket, and topped her look off in pink pants adorned with white polka dots.

Jessica and Cash Warren were married in 2008. In addition to two daughters, Honor and Haven, the happy couple share a son together. Alba and Cash welcomed their little boy, Hayes, into the world on New Year’s Eve in 2017.

In 2004, the duo met on the set of Fantastic Four, where Warren worked as part of production.

Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are pretty much experts at showing their appreciation for one another and their family through sharing touching posts on Instagram.

On Alba’s 37th birthday, Jessica woke up to breakfast in bed and a wonderful surprise from her husband. Cash Warren took to Instagram to share his appreciation of Alba on her special day. Warren uploaded a photo of Jessica Alba twirling in a white dress and wrote a long caption sharing his appreciation and love for his wife and their life together.

Cash wrote the heartfelt message the night before Alba’s birthday while the mom of three was sleeping and cozied up next to the couple’s two daughters.

Earlier this year, Alba paid a tribute to her husband as she marked his 39th birthday. Alba recalled the couple meeting and falling in love on a movie set. After meeting, Alba said that she and Warren have spent the last 14 years “creating a beautiful life together.”

“My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby.”

Alba said that Cash has always been the “voice of reason” and have kept things in perspective for her. Alba thanked him for seeing the “beauty and light” in every circumstance.

“I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life.”

Jessica Alba appeared on The Rachael Ray Show and opened up about being pregnant with Hayes. Jessica also dished on the opinions that Haven Garner and Honor Marie have on their baby brother.

Alba said that her 6-year-old was worried about being a middle child until she realized she could be both a big sister and a little sister. Jessica said that her daughter was also happy that she wouldn’t have to compete with a girl.

Alba did not disclose whether the idea of having a boy was influenced by husband Cash Warren’s desire to add to their family, according to People magazine.