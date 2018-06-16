Jessica Alba Posts Video Of Daughters Honor And Haven To Celebrate Their Last Day Of School

Jessica Alba, co-founder of The Honest Company, posted a video of daughters, Honest and Haven on Instagram to celebrate their last day of school, according to the Daily Mail. The 37-year-old mom shared a cute Boomerang video of her two girls as they engaged in an adorable happy dance. In the photo, Honor Marie, 10, and Haven Garner, 6, stood next to one another on the family’s front porch as they playfully danced back and forth.
“Mah babies last day of 4th and 1st grade! So proud of them! We finished the year #proudmom.”
Honor wore a white T-shirt under a leather jacket with a ruffled skirt. The pre-teen’s look was complete with black socks and bright yellow combat boots.
Haven donned a T-shirt, denim jacket, and topped her look off in pink pants adorned with white polka dots.
Jessica and Cash Warren were married in 2008. In addition to two daughters, Honor and Haven, the happy couple share a son together. Alba and Cash welcomed their little boy, Hayes, into the world on New Year’s Eve in 2017.
In 2004, the duo met on the set of Fantastic Four, where Warren worked as part of production.
Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, are pretty much experts at showing their appreciation for one another and their family through sharing touching posts on Instagram.
On Alba’s 37th birthday, Jessica woke up to breakfast in bed and a wonderful surprise from her husband. Cash Warren took to Instagram to share his appreciation of Alba on her special day. Warren uploaded a photo of Jessica Alba twirling in a white dress and wrote a long caption sharing his appreciation and love for his wife and their life together.
I wrote this last night 🙂 My love – It’s the eve of your birthday, you’re sleeping, our daughters are next to you in our bed, and I couldn’t think of a better time to write you a short note. I say it every year, but I’ll never get used to how quickly time flies. We can turn tiny moments into landmark events or we can accept that landmark events are simply fleeting moments. Either way, I’m slowly realizing there’s no real way to keep tabs on life….sadly, the specific memories fade but somehow we’re able to hold on to the feelings those memories create. And those feelings shape who we are and who we’ll become. If I could thank you for one thing on your birthday, I’d thank you for giving me all the feelings. Today marks the first day of your next year of life and I promise to continue to cherish our tiny moments and our landmark events… Cheers to you and another 365 days of having all the feels! Happy Birthday my babe!! – me
Cash wrote the heartfelt message the night before Alba’s birthday while the mom of three was sleeping and cozied up next to the couple’s two daughters.
Earlier this year, Alba paid a tribute to her husband as she marked his 39th birthday. Alba recalled the couple meeting and falling in love on a movie set. After meeting, Alba said that she and Warren have spent the last 14 years “creating a beautiful life together.”
“My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby.”
Alba said that Cash has always been the “voice of reason” and have kept things in perspective for her. Alba thanked him for seeing the “beauty and light” in every circumstance.
“I love you more than words could explain and I’m so proud to be your partner in life.”
Motherhood: it’s a doozy, isn’t it? Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted — like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal — become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much…it’s the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is. I still can’t believe it, but my oldest baby is almost 10 years old. And you know what? She doesn’t need me in the same ways she once did. There goes that heartbreak again…but it’s true. The time we have with our little ones when they’re actually little is so fleeting. And it’s a reminder for me to be present and cherish every messy moment. Every tantrum, every tired cry, every bit of these days that sometimes feel like they’ll never end. Because the truth is, they will. As a first-time mother, I was still learning about this person I had become. And I felt like everything had to be just perfect. But these days, I’m ok if my baby cries a little bit…because I know he’ll be ok. And so what if the dishes pile up in the sink…and if my living room looks nothing like the Instagram post five seconds after I take the picture. It’s all ok. This Mother’s Day (and really, every day), I want to thank you for trusting us @honest to be a part of your journey. And I want to let you know that even if it doesn’t always feel like it, you’ve got this. It’s not gonna be perfect. But you’re an amazing mama. And that’s everything. xo. ????❤️✨
Jessica Alba appeared on The Rachael Ray Show and opened up about being pregnant with Hayes. Jessica also dished on the opinions that Haven Garner and Honor Marie have on their baby brother.
Alba said that her 6-year-old was worried about being a middle child until she realized she could be both a big sister and a little sister. Jessica said that her daughter was also happy that she wouldn’t have to compete with a girl.
Alba did not disclose whether the idea of having a boy was influenced by husband Cash Warren’s desire to add to their family, according to People magazine.