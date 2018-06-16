Justin Theroux And Sienna Miller Have Not Been Dating Since His Split From Jennifer Aniston [Debunked]

Theroux and Miller are not dating.

Justin Theroux has been caught “getting close” to actress Sienna Miller since his split from Jennifer Aniston. At least that’s according to an article published by OK! Australia. The tabloid claims that the recently single Theroux was seen cozying up with Miller at the Bruv Club by Chaos x Love launch party in New York City. Noting that the two seemed at ease with each other as they posed for a photo, the article seems to imply that Miller and Theroux might be dating. But Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that there’s nothing to the story.

As Gossip Cop reports, OK! factually stated that Theroux and Miller recently traveled to France for promotional duties with Louis Vuitton. The two actors are both brand ambassadors for the iconic luxury brand.

“Justin’s always been a classic ladies’ man and flirt. Women are just drawn to Justin,” an alleged insider reportedly said.

Gossip Cop adds that Theroux and Miller were also seen at a charity event for the International Medical Corps. Women’s Wear Daily reported that Justin was acting more flirty and “chummy” with former Friends star David Schwimmer’s ex-wife, Zoe Buckman.

Moreover, Gossip Cop states that they spoke to a source in Miller’s camp who said there’s no factual basis for the story. They are “just friends,” the insider said.

'The Leftovers actor' Justin Theroux adopts Hurricane Harvey rescue dog from Conroe pic.twitter.com/5hewZOafYL — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) June 11, 2018

People Magazine also reported on the fact that Sienna Miller and Justin Theroux hung out in New York. While they published some photos of Miller and Theroux looking very comfortable with each other, People also reported that Justin has been hanging out with other famous friends since his breakup with Jennifer Aniston. Friends like Emma Stone, Paul Rudd, Jonah Hill, Selena Gomez, Petra Collins, Rooney Mara, and Aubrey Plaza. But, despite the photos, the article does not speculate that Miller and Theroux could be dating.

Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux has been EVERYWHERE this summer: https://t.co/4B14Y66VqJ pic.twitter.com/d5aJyJEqyM — WWD (@wwd) June 15, 2018

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their split in February, bringing their seven-year romantic relationship and two-year marriage to a close. As CNN reported at the time, Aniston and Theroux claimed that they intended to maintain their friendship despite the dissolution of their romance and marital relationship.

They also revealed that they had actually made the decision to go their separate ways at the end of 2017. It was Justin Theroux’s first marriage and Jennifer Aniston’s second high-profile union. Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, who later married Angelina Jolie. Jolie and Pitt’s relationship also broke down when Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September, 2016.