Scott Disick And Sofia Richie Reportedly Planning To Sign $200 Million Prenup

Lionel Richie is the driving force of the planned prenup -- if they ever decide to get married.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly getting very serious in their relationship, despite recent drama. They’re getting so serious that they’re allegedly planning to sign a major prenup.

According to a report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are planning to sign a prenup worth $200 million. Insiders tell the magazine that Sofia’s father, music icon Lionel Richie, is the person behind the prenup, and that after doing everything he could to get his daughter to dump the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, he’s ready to make sure she’s financially protected in case the couple decide to get married.

“Lionel’s preparing a $200 million prenup. He hates Scott and has tried to tell Sofia to leave him, but she won’t. Lionel is a multimillionaire and Sofia has a huge trust fund. He doesn’t want Scott getting a cent of it,” the source claims.

The report goes on to reveal that Sofia Richie’s famous father is worth about $200 million and that the singer is determined that Scott Disick will never get his hands on any of his money.

“She’s 19. When you’re 19, you know everything. Is it going to be for life? I don’t know,” Lionel Richie said of his daughter’s relationship back in February. “But for right now, it’s just a phase and I’m going to stand real still in the corner, get me a good drink and not make too much noise.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lionel Richie was allegedly furious when he found out that Scott Disick had reportedly cheated on Sofia Richie last month. Lionel was so angry that he allegedly told his daughter to dump Disick or he would write her out of his will.

“Sofia and Scott split up. He cheated on her in Miami and she found out and told Lionel. He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” and insider previously told Us Weekly Magazine.

Although rumors were flying that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie had split up earlier this month, they have both denied the reports of a break up, and claim that they still together and going strong. Since the split was reported, Disick and Richie have been spotted out together in L.A. and Malibu enjoying meals and looking as happy as ever to be together.