George Quintal Arrest: Electronics Store Manager Allegedly Shared Nude Photos Stolen From Customers’ Computers

The 34-year-old stole close to 2,000 photos over the course of several years, police say.

George Quintal is facing a slew of charges after police in Rhode Island say the electronics store manager stole nude images from customer’ computers and then shared them with other people.

The 34-year-old was arrested this week in Middletown after an investigation from the local police force’s computer crimes division, CBS News reported. Police said they found close to 2,000 images that Quintal had stolen from customers in the past few years. Quintal worked as a manger of Flint Audio and Video, where he worked on computers that had been brought in for repairs.

On Friday, the store was abruptly closed and a note posted to the door saying it was closed for the day due to “unforeseen circumstances.” As WPRI reported, Police are still investigating the case and have asked any of the store’s customers who are concerned that their photos may have been stolen to contact local detective Adam Houston, who is leading the investigation.

The store’s owners also released a statement on Friday saying that they are fully cooperating with investigators. They also apologized to the community for the serious breach of data, saying they are working to prevent it from taking place again.

“As an audio, visual and computer retailer in Rhode Island for more than 30 years, there is nothing we take more seriously than the privacy and safety of our customers,” said owners Dan Anton and Gary Gagne in a statement issued to WPRI. ‘We are entrusted with their most valuable information, moments and memories, and we work diligently to provide the highest level of security. We understand the gravity of this situation and we are working to prevent this activity from ever happening again. We will assist the Rhode Island State Police in any manner possible to help identify any customers who may have been affected.”

Police did not identify the other people that Quintal allegedly shared the nude photos with, and have not said if anyone else might be facing charges related to the case. It was also unclear whether he shared any of the stolen images on the internet.

Just got here and doors are locked. A sign reads that the audio video shop is closed until tomorrow due to “unforeseen circumstances.” @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/gnFHfkkFL0 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) June 15, 2018

George Quintal faces multiple counts of computer trespass and accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes. He has been released from jail and ordered not to access the internet or have any type of contact with the alleged victims. Quintal was also fired from his job at Flint Audio and Video, the store’s owners told WPRI.