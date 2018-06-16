Watch South Africa Vs. England Rugby Live Stream: 2nd Test, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

After a stunning collapse in the first Test last week, the England rugby team makes one major change as it tries to fortify its defense against a relentless South Africa side.

England face a must-win situation in their second Test of only the second three-match Test they have ever played against South Africa, after they collapsed from an amazing 24-3 lead after just 18 minutes last Saturday, as The Independent recounted, as the middle game of the set will live stream on Saturday from 46,000-seat Toyota Stadium — formerly known as Free State Stadium, in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

To learn how to watch a live stream of the second South Africa vs. England rugby Test match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. South Africa Standard Time at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday, June 8. In the United Kingdom, that start time will be 4:05 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, rugby fans can access the live stream starting at 11:05 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8:05 a.m. Pacific.

England Coach Eddie Jones, looking to snap his side’s five-match losing streak, has elevated New Zealand-born flanker Brad Shields into the starting lineup for the first time in a Test match, the BBC reported, dropping Chris Robshaw.

“It’s tough on Chris Robshaw, he’s been outstanding for us,” Jones told the BBC. “But I know he will bounce back.

England is looking to solve the puzzle of high-energy Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk, who according to what his England counterpart Ben Young told Sky Sports, was able to do “whatever he wanted” in the first Test in Johannesburg.

South Africa’s Faf de Klerk won Man of the Match honors in the Springboks’ first-Test victory. David Rogers / Getty Images

“For Saturday there’s a big emphasis on getting set early and making sure we’ve got the right spacing. On the back of that hopefully we can then cut down Faf’s time and space,” Youngs said. “If you invite guys like that to run at you it is exactly what they want, and he showed if you do that he will pull you about. We were way too passive.”

Here are the likely starting lineups for Saturday’s second Test.

South Africa: 15 Willie le Roux, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 1 Beast Mtawarira, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 RG Snyman, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jonny May, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Mike Brown, 10 George Ford, 9 Ben Youngs; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Joe Launchbury, 5 Maro Itoje, 6 Brad Shields, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Billy Vunipola.

Watch highlights of the first Test between South Africa and England in the video below.

To watch a free live stream of the middle match of what has already been a stunning three-Test series pitting host South Africa against the tourists from England, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the new, online subscription sports network of the sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is cancelled before the weeklong period, rugby fans can watch the South Africa vs. England Test match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the South Africa vs. England second Test rugby match will be broadcast by Sky Sports, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Then, at last, rugby viewers can stream the South Africa vs. England Test live from Bloemfontein. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

In South Africa, Super Sport will carry a live stream of the Test match against England.