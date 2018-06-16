Paulina Gretzky Flew To The Hamptons On Trump’s Helicopter

It’s summertime which means anyone who’s anyone is heading to the Hamptons in New York. But not everyone will be arriving on Donald Trump’s $7 million Sikorsky S-76 MAGAcopter. One woman who did is model, pop singer, and celebutante Paulina Gretzky, who just so happens to be the oldest child of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his actress wife Janet Jones of Police Academy 5 fame. She was headed to the Hamptons earlier this week for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, along with her BFF Kristina, according to BustedCoverage.com. She’s there to show her support for her fiancé, the former ‘bad boy’ pro golfer Dustin Johnson, who is currently in the lead.

The two have known each other since 2009, started dating a couple of years later, and then the gorgeous couple became engaged in August 2013. They have two sons together, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, age 3, and River Jones Johnson, who turned one earlier this week on June 12. Johnson was said to have wooed the entire Gretzky clan before he even had his first date with Paulina, according to Business Insider. In 2009, Johnson met her mother at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament. After that, the Gretzskys had him over for dinner. Apparently, they had crazy chemistry during their first meeting but their timing wasn’t right because both were in other relationships, and they became friends.

HELL???? HAMPTONS @kmelnichenko A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jun 11, 2018 at 2:08pm PDT

It wasn’t until 2012 that they had their first date — with her parents joining them. “That’s how it goes in our family,” Wayne Gretzky told GOLF. “Janet and I go out to eat, and we somehow always wind up with seven or eight people at the table. Everyone is invited.” The elder Gretzky has remained an important person in Johnson’s life. He had the “bad boy” reputation because in 2014, GOLF reported that Johnson received a six-month PGA suspension after testing positive for cocaine. Since then, Johnson has credited Wayne Gretzky with mentoring him and helping him turn things around, according to USA Today.

Paulina Gretzky has her own fame, thanks to roles on Bikini Girl Daisy in Grown Ups 2 and as Gorgeous Blonde Senior in the updated version of Fame. While growing up, she spent time in New York City and Paulina was accepted into the American School of Ballet. She wasn’t always a fan of golf, but that was probably because her parents sent her to tennis and golf camps. But she grew to appreciate the sport a lot more thanks to her relationship with Johnson.