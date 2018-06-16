Halle Berry Shows Off Her Ripped Physique In Butt-Kicking Workout Routine

Berry , 51, shows age is just a number with her toned abs and legs.

Halle Berry, 51, showed off her incredibly toned physique on Instagram today as she took fans behind the scenes of some intense-looking training for John Wick 3. In the photo on her page, Berry looks to be in peak physical shape as she leaps into the air. But her motivation for posting the photo may not have been all about showing off. In the caption, she encourages her followers to get some self-defense training.

“Unfortunately, in this crazy world in which we live you might someday find yourself in a situation where you have to protect yourself, and actually knowing just some simple moves could save your life or the lives of those you love,” she wrote.

“Throughout my training, I’ve been pushing myself to new limits and learning all kinds of techniques that allow me to walk in the world with confidence.”

On her Instagram story, the actress and mother of two shared a couple of video clips of her John Wick 3 training. The videos show her being put through her paces for some fight choreography. Halle nails it though and effortlessly plants the stunt-guy on his back at one point.

The videos give fans of the John Wick franchise a lot to look forward to. The third installment in the series is being called John Wick: Parabellum and is set to be released in 2019, according to IMDB.

Even though the film is coming out next year, the studio has already released some behind the scenes footage and photos from the set The photos published on Hollywood Pipeline show the star of the film, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) squaring off with Mark Dacascos in a scene shot in Grand Central Station. Reeves is wielding a knife in some of the shots but he can also be seen smiling and goofing off in some of the other pictures.

According to The Cheat Sheet, the studio dropped breadcrumbs of information about the movie at Comic-Con in 2018. Moviegoers will see Wick on the run $14 million dollar price on his head. In the third film, John is in trouble for breaking a key rule: he killed someone on Continental Hotel grounds. The members of the High Table aren’t happy so they order a hit on his life. “Luckily” John gets an hour-long grace period before he’s cut off from his membership in the elite group of assassins. After that, he’s fair game for a hitman who wants to become $14 million dollars richer.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, details around Halle Berry’s role are being kept secret but she will not be the villain. A post on Berry’s Instagram page three weeks ago revealed that her character’s name will be Sofia.