Giuliani doesn't think Biden is a viable candidate

Rudy Giuliani is striking out once again this week on behalf of his client, Donald Trump saying that Trump’s potential Democratic opponent in 2020, Joe Biden is not up to the job. Biden served as Vice President under Barack Obama for two terms.

But today, Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City came out swinging against Biden, calling him a moron, says Politico. In an interview, Giuliani let his thoughts about Joe Biden as a presidential candidate be known.

“I’m calling Joe Biden a mentally deficient idiot.”

Giuliani added that Biden finished last in his law school class. The former New York Mayor also believes that at age 75, Joe Biden is simply too old.

“He’s also too old. He’s four years older than Trump.”

In truth, Trump is 72 and there are three years between himself and Biden. But Giuliani added that it really doesn’t matter if it’s Biden or one of the other likely candidates who run against Donald Trump, they will lose, including Nancy Pelosi or Elizabeth Warren.

Giuliani adds that the Democratic party needs some new blood in order to make a mark.

“They need someone new, who would be more threatening to us. They’ve got to hit us with a surprise.”

“He’s also too old,” Rudy Giuliani said of former Vice President Joe Biden. “He’s four years older than Trump.” Trump is 72 and Biden is 75; Giuliani is 74. https://t.co/WDqH13qMR0 — POLITICO (@politico) June 15, 2018

There is a history between Biden and Donald Trump, as the two exchanged barbs after Biden suggested that back in the day, he could have taken Trump in a fistfight.

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it. They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'”

The Huffington Post revealed that Giuliani said that he’s not concerned about Biden or Warren running, but perhaps there is a yet unnamed candidate out there which might be a challenge.

“The unknown frightens me more than Elizabeth Warren or Biden.”

Rudy says that if the strategy for the Democratic Party will be to have former President Barack Obama do some heavy campaigning for their own candidates this fall, they should rethink that, as Obama has a 42% approval rating.

But in a recent Gallup poll, Barack Obama is enjoying a 63% approval rating.

Rudy Giuliani was brought onto the Trump legal team in order to defend the president against collusion in the Russia probe.