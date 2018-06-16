Blink-182’s Travis Barker Has Blood Clots, Band Cancels Weekend Shows

The California rockers won’t be the ‘Kings of the Weekend’ this weekend due to their drummer’s health issues.

Pop punk band Blink-182 has been forced to cancel performances in Las Vegas this weekend due to drummer Travis Barker suffering from blood clots in both of his arms, the group announced on Twitter.

“[Travis] unfortunately cannot perform until cleared to do so by his medical team,” the trio wrote in the official statement. “The situation is currently being closely monitored.”

“Drumming is my life, and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend,” Barker remorsefully added. “I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Barker is an in-demand drummer, collaborating with many other musicians, including hip-hop artists, in addition to playing with Blink-182 and other bands. The 42-year-old suffered a broken finger and a broken arm in his adult life, but that was nothing compared to the injuries he sustained after being involved in a deadly plane crash in September 2008.

Four passengers were killed when a Learjet headed to California crashed during takeoff in Columbia, South Carolina. Barker and his good pal DJ AM were the only survivors. Sixty-five percent of the heavily-tattooed drummer’s body was burned, and he spent four months in burn centers, undergoing 27 surgeries, reported ABC News.

MTV viewers may also remember Barker from his reality TV series Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons from 2005-2006. The series starred the percussionist, his now ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and their two children, Landon, now 14, and Alabama, now 12.

Blink-182 — Barker, co-lead vocalist/bassist Mark Hoppus, and co-lead vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba — said that the Kings of the Weekend shows that are part of the band’s residency at Las Vegas’ Palms Casino Resort were canceled “with great regret” and will be rescheduled.

Sin City’s first punk rock residency was announced in March, and the first four performances of the limited run took place in May. Blink-182 will be back in Vegas to continue the special series in October and November. No word yet as to when they will make up this weekend’s shows.

According to the official website for the Kings of the Weekend residency, “The Grammy-nominated trio bring their high-energy rock show to the world-famous and newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater, playing a mix of their generation defining classics and all of their latest hits.”

Fan favorites audiences can expect to hear include “All the Small Things,” “Adam’s Song,” “The Rock Show,” and “What’s My Age Again?”

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said ‘Absolutely,'” band co-founder Hoppus previously said, according to Us Weekly. “Now we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list — a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage…. The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

Blink-182 is not the only musical act forced to cancel residency show dates this weekend in Las Vegas because of health reasons. As previously reported by Inquisitr, 74-year-old Barry Manilow canceled performances after coming down with a bronchial infection.