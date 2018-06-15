‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Gets Botox One Day After Being Released From Jail

Farrah Abraham has had an eventful few days. The former Teen Mom OG star was seen partying in Hollywood this week, and then was arrested at the Beverly Hills Hotel for allegedly punching a security guard, before ending the week with a little medical procedure.

According to a June 15 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham was released from jail on Thursday and on Friday was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. The Teen Mom OG star was seen spending some quality time with her daughter, Sophia, and even documented herself heading to the doctor to get Botox via social media.

Farrah Abraham, 27, headed to celebrity surgeon, Dr. Sheila Nazarian in Beverly Hills to reportedly get some face fillers and Botox. The former Teen Mom personality even live streamed the event via social media for her fans to watch.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was arrested just one day earlier for hitting a male security guard at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The reality TV mom allegedly grabbed the man’s ear and pushed him before being arrested for battery and trespassing. She was also said to be intoxicated at the time of the arrest.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Farrah Abraham is seen yelling profanity at the arresting police officers, and can be heard saying “go f— yourself” to the the cops. Abraham also repeated several times that she would not be “provoked,” and can be heard screaming that the police were hurting her, while claiming that she was not resisting arrest. Farrah reportedly spent about 12 hours behind bars before finally being released on bail.

Farrah Abraham later revealed that she was the victim in the entire situation and claims that she was targeted for being famous. The ex-Teen Mom OG star’s lawyer, Elizabeth Lloyd, told the outlet that the situation has been “blown out of proportion” and that her client has not been charged with any crimes.

“This situation has been blown out of proportion, Farrah has not been charged and was released this afternoon. A misunderstand occurred and there was no battery or trespassing,” the lawyer stated.

After Farrah Abraham’s doctor’s appointment where she got fillers and Botox, she was spotted walking the streets of Beverly Hills with clear patches on her face. In a video posted on the Teen Mom‘s Instagram page, she and the doctor explain that the patches help to keep Farrah’s face from bruising due to the injections in her face and lips.